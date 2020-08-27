Angelina Jolie wishes Brad Pitt gets 'off his high horse' & wants only 'peace' in the ongoing legal battle?

Angelina Jolie reportedly wants Brad Pitt to gets 'off his high horse' amid the ongoing custody battle. The actress seeks only 'peace'.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle recently took a drastic turn. The former couple has been fighting it out in the court over the custody of their children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The latest development revealed that Angelina requested the judge presiding over their legal case be removed. The actress's regal team filed papers earlier this month claiming that Judge John W. Ouderkirk was not forthcoming about his connections with Brad's attorney Anne C Kiley in other cases.

While Brad's legal team has responded to the claims, a source close to the actress has informed Us Weekly that Angelina wants Brad to "get off his high horse" and be reasonable. "Her stance is that he needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable in return," an insider told the international outlet.

The insider added that Angelina seeks peace. “She only wants peace and what’s fair,” the grapevine said. A second tipster added that Jolie is an extremely "protective parent" and all that she had done is for the health of the family. While the legal battle has everyone's attention, a report by Page Six has also dropped jaws.

The international publication claimed that Brad has a new ladylove in his life. The actor, who was rumoured to have reunited with Jennifer and mending his relationship with Angelina through the quarantine, is reportedly dating German model Nicole Poturalski. Read all about it here: Amid Angelina Jolie divorce, Brad Pitt enjoys a vacation with rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski in France

