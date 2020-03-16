Angelina Jolie wishes to leave LA with her kids but Brad Pitt REFUSES to let it happen?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle is talk of the tabloids yet again. A source claims while the two stars are fighting over their children, Angelina wants to leave LA with the Jolie-Pitt children. However, Brad isn't giving warming up to the idea.

It has been three years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways. However, the former couple is battling the custody case. Brangelina shares six children - 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - together. While the kids are currently with Angelina, Brad has been granted permission to spend time with time by the court. Now, a source has claimed that Angelina wants to leave Los Angeles with her children but Brad has refused to adhere.

If New Idea's sources are to be believed, The Eternals star has a "burning desire to move abroad." The claim comes as no surprise for back in 2019, Angelina told Harper's Bazaar "would love to live abroad" but was tied down due to Brad. Angelina apparently still wants to leave LA. But Brad believes “LA is the kids’ home" and he will be damned if he has to fly around the world for partial visitation. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor also argues that he has "paid many millions over the years in child support – something that Angelina bitterly contests.”

The insider also claims that Brad "wants a greater share of custody". Apparently, the Academy Award winner argues the Jolie-Pitt kids would "benefit from a psychological perspective" if he was given more time to bond with them. "But he’s having to jump through hoops to change the current arrangement, which Angelina argues is more than adequate," the source noted.

While the court proceedings on the case are under tight wraps, a grapevine close to the battle has revealed Brad "has to satisfy the courts he’s still sober, too, plus prove he’s learned from the mistakes he’s freely admitted making."

With so much drama unfolding, sources claim Brad and Angelina haven't warmed up to each other. They have "distrust and dislike" towards each other which makes "each of them more determined to come out on top." Clearly the couple doesn't care how much money is shelled out in the process.

Brad and Angelina haven't addressed the rumour yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

