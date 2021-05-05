Angelina Jolie is worried about her kids' reaction to gold suit in Eternals; REVEALS she's watched the trailer

Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena in Eternals, confessed in an interview that she hopes her children will like her gold suit which she adorns in the Chloé Zhao directorial.

A few days back, Marvel Studios left our hearts pounding with excitement as they shared a stellar montage of what MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans can expect from Phase 4. Amongst the most talked-about movies from Marvel's video package was Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's Eternals. Headling the star-studded cast are MCU entrants Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and many more.

During an interview with Access, Angelina was asked if she had watched the Eternals teaser which dropped recently, to which the 45-year-old actress revealed, "I didn't see the teaser. I saw the trailer but it's not out yet. Is it?" When the host stated that he was "sold" when he saw Angelina yielding the golden sword in the teaser, Jolie couldn't help but quip, "How many times I've done that in my career? It's quite funny. When you just look back and go like, now I feel like, 'I'm always with some random weapon.'"

Furthermore, when mentioned how Eternals is the type of movie that she can watch with her and Brad Pitt's six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 - Angie quipped, "I think so. I hope so. As long as my kids get over the shock of me in a gold suit. When it's your own children, they just kind of go, "Oh...," while showing a hilarious grim expression with her hand on her forehead.

Well, one thing's for sure; we can't wait to see Angelina Jolie slay it in Eternals adorning her gold suit!

Meanwhile, Eternals is slated to release in the US on November 5.

Here are MUST KNOW facts about Eternals: When is Eternals releasing? Eternals will release in the US on November 5, 2021. Who plays the lead role in Eternals? Kevin Feige revealed to Variety that Gemma Chan's Sersi is the lead character in Eternals. Who is the leader of Eternals? Salman Hayek's Ajak is the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals. Will there be a love triangle in Eternals? There will mostly be a love triangle between Gemma Chan's Sersi, Richard Madden's Ikaris and Kit Harington's Dane Whitman aka Black Knight in Eternals.

