Angelina Jolie's alleged bruises from 2016 plane incident with Brad Pitt revealed in FBI report

The details of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 private jet incident that led to assault allegations being filed against Pitt have recently been revealed as the documents of the FBI report submitted by Jolie have been obtained. As per Page Six, the FBI report also consists photos of Angelina's alleged bruises that resulted from alleged assault.

The photos submitted by Jolie allegedly feature bruises on her hand and elbow. As Page Six reported, according to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that Pitt, who had been drinking, shrieked at her in a restroom on board the flight back from Nice, France, to the US. According to Jolie, amid Brad's alleged outburst, when one of their children retaliated in support of her saying, "It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k”, she alleged that she saw him run toward one of the children “like he was going to attack,” at which point she said she got Pitt into a choke hold that he tried to break by throwing himself back and pushing her into the chairs behind them.

It was allegedly this altercation between the duo that led to her suffering injuries to her back and elbow, photos of which the actress had shared with the FBI. According to Page Six, black-and-white photocopies of the photos are included in the report along with handwritten pages provided by Jolie, allegedly from her children, which contain descriptions of the incident.

In the same report, Jolie has also said that Pitt continued to drink during the trip and has also claimed that he later poured beer on her.

