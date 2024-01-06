Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven admits to feeling protective of her children after split from Brad Pitt; says he altered his life to be 'present' for them

Angelina Jolie's brother, James Haven, has been a constant pillar of support in her life, notably during challenging moments. Beyond their visible affection, James stood by Angelina during her high-profile split with Brad Pitt, offering unwavering support and comfort. His protective nature extended to helping her navigate the complexities of a highly publicized divorce. Their close relationship has been instrumental in providing Angelina with the emotional strength needed during tumultuous times. James Haven's steadfast support not only reinforces their familial bond but also underscores the significance of having a reliable ally in the face of personal trials in Angelina Jolie's life.

Angelina Jolie’s brother James admits of being ‘protective’ of kids

James Haven, the brother of Angelina Jolie, recently opened up about taking on a protective role for Jolie's children in the aftermath of her separation from Brad Pitt. During a conversation on the 90who10 podcast with co-host Jessica Entner, Haven acknowledged the challenges of Jolie's personal life in the “public eye”. He revealed a willingness to adapt his own life to prioritize his family, particularly in providing support for his nieces and nephews.

In response to Jessica Entner's inquiry about how he supported Jolie during the public scrutiny of her personal life, Haven candidly shared, “That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews. I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her — whatever she’s going through.”

The 52 years old actor emphasized the significance of being a supportive presence for Jolie's children, particularly during their “massively formative years.” He said, “They’re becoming young adults early 20s. I think it’s just very natural and I just want to be there any time. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence.”

How many kids does Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share?

At the age of 48, Angelina Jolie and 60-year-old Brad Pitt have six children together, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The high-profile couple, who tied the knot in August 2014, ended their 12-year relationship with a divorce announcement in 2016.

Amidst reports of their separation, allegations surfaced regarding a private jet incident in 2016, where it was claimed that Pitt, during a heated argument, allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face." Court documents obtained by Page Six in October 2022 detailed disturbing accusations that he even “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” The documents said, “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

Pitt later admitted to raising his voice at the children but denied any physical harm, attributing the incident to a confrontation that escalated. Sources close to the actor told The Post, “Brad may have been drinking, and admits that he yelled at his son, but he insists he did not hit him or attempt to harm him. It was a confrontation that got out of hand.”

In September, Jolie hinted at the ongoing challenges during an interview with the Vogue stating that she and her children had "a lot of healing to do" post-divorce Despite initially being granted joint custody in May 2021, the decision was overturned by a judge a month later. The issue of custody for their minor children remains unresolved, as per Page Six .

Despite the custody dispute, Jolie and Pitt were officially declared single in 2019, marking a legal separation while they continue to navigate the complexities of co-parenting and addressing their children's well-being.

