Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh asks dad Brad Pitt if she can call Jennifer Aniston 'mummy'?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is reportedly growing close to Jennifer Aniston and wants to call the Friends alum "mummy."

A few weeks ago, it was reported Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is growing close to Jennifer Aniston. The word in the street was that their growing fondness for each other resulted in Shiloh bagging an acting gig in one of Jen's upcoming projects. Although the reports weren't addressed by either of the stars, rumours mills added fuel to the fire by claiming Angie has banned Jen from meet her children - Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara.

Despite the rumours of the ban, it seems like Shiloh still hangs out with the Friends alum. That's not all. If a New Idea report is to be believed, the teenager wants to call Jennifer "mummy." As per the international outlet, Shiloh asked Brad for permission. The 13-year-old's request comes after she has spent "a lot of time with Jen in recent weeks and they really have developed a very special bond now," a source told the outlet.

Brad is reportedly happy to see the two together. Brad is happy to see the three of them - himself, Jen and Shiloh - hang out together. The actress and the Jolie-Pitt daughter are "always laughing and smiling." It is this growing bond between the two that prompted Shiloh to request Brad for permission to call Jen "mummy." "They’ve been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh," a source claimed.

It goes without saying, Angie was fuming over the recent developments. "This is her worst nightmare," the dubious insider announced. However, Shiloh "really loves her mum. She loves both her parents. But right now, she wants to spend more time with her dad," the grapevine added.

