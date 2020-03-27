Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh begs Brad Pitt to save her from Coronavirus, feels 'safer' with him?

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh reportedly wants to be with Brad Pitt amid the Coronavirus lockdown. A new report claims she feels safer with him.

It was previously revealed Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt returned from South Korea amid the Coronavirus crisis. The 18-year-old, who is a student at Yonsei University, returned home after his classes were cancelled. While he is spending time with his mother and siblings, a new report claims Shiloh wants to be with Brad Pitt. If a report by Star Magazines is to be believed, the teenager is begging the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star to save her from the Covid-19 outbreak.

A source claims Brad and Angie's children "love spending lockdown time" with the Academy Award-winner. The grapevine says Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne find Brad as a "calming influence." The insider adds Brad is extremely happy to host the children as per their convenience. The source also claims Brad is particular they are homeschooled while they help him in household chores. "But of course this will be Angie’s decision," the source adds.

The outlet further claims that 13-year-old Shiloh is seeking approval from The Eternals star to spend more of the lockdown time with Brad. "Shiloh adores her father and his place is her salvation when times get tough," the source explains. The report further adds Shiloh is asking her father to "save her from coronavirus." "Of course, they love and respect their mum, but now they feel much more settled in the laid-back surroundings of their dad’s house," a tipster says.

Meanwhile, there were also reports doing the rounds suggesting Shiloh's growing closeness to Jennifer Aniston. A report claimed Jen and Shiloh are developing a special bond. The actress also reportedly helped the teenager bag a role in an upcoming Hollywood project. Read all about it here: Jennifer Aniston helps Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh land an acting gig & Angelina Jolie is FURIOUS?

