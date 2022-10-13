Angelina Jolie's emotional email to Brad Pitt resurfaces after court documents detail abuse claims

The viral email was sent in January 2021, before Angelina ended up selling her shares from the winery in 2022 following which Pitt sued her as the sale resulted in a lawsuit that was filed this summer. Jolie expressed her decision to sell her stake in their Chateau Miraval Winery, which Brad is also part owner of as she detailed the reason for the same in the email.

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's messy legal battle continues, a 2021 email that the actress sent to her former husband has now resurfaced online and went viral on TikTok after a court filing revealed the contents of the same. In the heartbreaking email, Angelina spoke about her interest to remove herself from their French winery business.

Angelina Jolie says 'impossible to write this without crying'

As reported by Just Jared, the email has The Eternals star getting emotional as she recalls bringing their twins Knox and Vivienne home to the Chateau Miraval while revealing how the place holds a special place in her heart. She writes, "It is the place we brought the twins [Knox and Vivienne] home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago."

Brad Pitt's alcoholism

In the email, Jolie also addresses Pitt's alcoholism as she calls their winery brand "a business centered around alcohol" which she says led to the beginning of the end of their family. She further also adds that Brad would be pleased to receive the email adding that he presumably wanted her out. The actress also claims in the email that in their business, money was spent the way she would never approve of and decisions were taken without her consultation. She further concludes by saying, "she “[can't] be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behaviour harmed our family so deeply."

The contents of the email sent by Jolie to Pitt have now been going viral following the revelation of the actress' abuse claims against him which were detailed in her recent court filing. Angelina claimed in the court documents that during their 2016 private plane ride to Los Angeles, Brad allegedly choked one of their kids and struck another during an altercation.

