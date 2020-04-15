Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight wants the actress to bury the hatchet with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

According to a recent report, Angelina Jolie's father and Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, who is apparently still close to Brad Pitt, wants his daughter to bury the hatchet with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and Jennifer Aniston. Read below for more details.

It was in September 2016 when the world was in for the shock of their lives as Hollywood's beloved power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were calling it quits after being together for more than a decade and having six children - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 13 and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11. Then, in February 2018, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced that they were heading for separation as well.

While the latter pair divorced amicably and are still close friends, Brangelina has been indulging in a bitter custody battle, which has lasted around four years and continues to be the main point against their divorce being finalised! Given Brad and Jennifer's public reconciliation at the recently held SAG Awards 2020; the photos of the ex-couple instantly going viral, the dating rumours were back on and now, stronger than ever! Unfortunately, Angelina's name has also been added to the mix as allegedly wanting to "take" revenge on Brad's ex-wife. Now, according to a tabloid called Globe, Jolie's father and Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight has been trying to be a peacekeeper and forcing his daughter to bury the hatchet with Pitt and Aniston.

Apparently, Jon is still keeping in touch with Brad and cares for him and doesn't want his daughter to hurt him. Voight adores his grandchildren and feels he needs to speak up on behalf of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star.

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina have been keeping a united front for their children, especially with Zahara and Shiloh's recent surgeries.

