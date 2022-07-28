Angelina Jolie's lawyers tried to serve a subpoena to Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards for winery case?

Angelina Jolie recently won the legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery which the duo had bought together in 2008 and also happened to be their wedding venue when they tied the knot in 2015. According to a recent report by Page Six, Jolie's lawsuit with Pitt could have become more public as the actress' lawyers had plans to serve legal papers to Brad at an awards event.

According to Page Six, Angelina's lawyers tried to serve a subpoena to Pitt during a big awards night and also showed up with the documents at the 2022 SAG Awards in February, and as per the portal, insiders say they would have tried again at the Oscars but Pitt’s lawyers called off the chase before the event took place. According to the report, after finding it hard to hand the papers to Pitt, the lawyers planned to serve him during an event he was expected to attend.

Although Pitt who won an award for his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood in 2020, did not show up for this year's SAG Awards. While it would have been a shocking moment had the actor been served with legal papers during his public appearance at the event, it doesn't seem surprising enough after what happened with Olivia Wilde at this year's Cinema Con as her presentation was interrupted while she got served with custody papers from ex-husband Jason Sudeikis while being on stage.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. The couple met in 2003 while filming Mr and Mrs Smith parted ways after tying the knot in 2015. Apart from the winery case, the ex-couple have also been involved in a messy custody battle for their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt in emotional war over Château Miraval winery