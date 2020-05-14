Angelina Jolie's Maleficent co star Elle Fanning channels her inner Brad Pitt in Doppelganger Challenge

Elle Fanning, who has worked with Angelina Jolie on two Maleficent movies, recreated Brad Pitt's beard bead look for a Doppelganger Challenge.

We are mighty impressed with Elle Fanning's Doppelganger Challenge. The actress revealed that during the filming of her show The Great, Fanning and her co-stars would often take on the Doppelgänger Challenge. The stars would pick a celebrity and recreate their look. It was during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to share a picture of the result of the challenge. The actress appeared on the show this week to reveal she channelled her inner Brad Pitt for the challenge and damn, she looked like she was his possible twin.

The actress looked back at Brad's beard bead phase and recreated the look for the challenge. "That's me. That's Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase when he wore beard beads," she told Fallon. For those of you who don't remember, Brad sported the debuted the look in 2010 and stunned the fashion police.

In the look, Fanning managed to get her hands on a pair of sunglasses similar to that of Brad's shades, sported a grey beanie, along with a black jacket to nail the look. "I did Brad Pitt, but I also did Bill The Butcher," the actress confessed. But how did it all begin?

Fanning recalled that the challenge was a result of a competition between The Great and The Crown. "Basically [the cast of The Great] would do this on set, it was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of The Crown did it as well," she recalled.

The two series shared the same makeup designer. One thing led to another and the casts found themselves in the battle to prove who creates the best Doppelgänger look. "Our makeup designer did The Crown, so she was like — we were in competition with them and we totally won," Fanning confidently announced.

We wonder what Angelina Jolie's reaction is?

