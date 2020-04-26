Angelina Jolie's open letter to the parents amidst Coronavirus outbreak says kids want honesty over perfection

Angelina Jolie writes an open letter to parents to boost their morale amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Angelina Jolie is self quarantining along with her 6 kids, Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara and Pax. Being a mother herself, the 44-year-old actress understands the struggles of other parents amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Thus, the Maleficent star recently wrote an open letter to all the parents in order to boost their morale during the ongoing crisis. "I am thinking of you. I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them, when inside you feel at times you are breaking," she wrote.

Angelina also reminded the parents that the kids look for honestly over perfection and consoled them that they don't need to be perfect all the time. "It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become." she wrote. Learning from her own experiences, she added, "They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."

Even though Angelina Jolie and her 6 kids are doing fine, the actress is concerned about the other kids suffering during the pandemic. According to reports, there are 11 million children suffering from food insecurity in the U.S. alone during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis and Angelina Jolie is doing her best to support them. Meanwhile, she is also urging families to love each other and stay together.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie is out to DESTROY Brad Pitt for she feels he's using their children for public sympathy?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×