Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Embraces Protective Role Amid Divorce Battle With Brad Pitt

Hollywood's former power couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, are now in the news more for their ongoing divorce battle than their once-famous love story.

After revealing their separation in 2016 due to a reported domestic violence episode on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles, just a couple of years post their marriage at the Miraval estate in southeast France, where they jointly managed a thriving vineyard, the circumstances have worsened, with their children being more and more affected. Brad Pitt ended up becoming distant from some of his kids.

Previously, their daughter Shiloh, who recently turned 18, dropped the surname Pitt from her name. Now, his son Maddox is reportedly upset with the actor after documents revealed that he allegedly choked one child and hit another in the face during the 2016 abuse incident.

Maddox stepped up as Angelina Jolie's guardian

According to a source, "Maddox was very affected by that incident, and he’s taken it upon himself to be Angelina’s protector." The source further noted that the eldest Jolie-Pitt child's negative opinions of his adoptive father have subsequently rubbed off on the younger children over the years. Moreover, Shiloh's feelings about dropping Pitt from her last name were also connected to the star's abuse history.

Additionally, other sources close to Pitt revealed that the actor was happiest when his kids were born. It is also said that the actor loves them a lot and misses them. It's quite a bit of a sad situation for him.

More details on Brad Pitt's fallout with his kids

A third source noted that twins Vivienne and Knox began to feel the same way as their older sister — Vivienne also already chose to skip using her dad's last name on the playbill for The Outsiders, which she worked on with her mother.

Moreover, Pitt used to have frequent FaceTime calls with his children when they were apart, but sadly, now the dynamics between them have completely shifted. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's legal team and sources have denied the claims that he hit one of his children and instead said that it was a normal parent-child argument.

"He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that," the source added.

The couple is yet to finalize their divorce and reach a mutual agreement on the ownership of their French winery, Château Miraval.

