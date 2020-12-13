Angelina Jolie's 'zombie' lookalike Instagram sensation Sahar Tabar jailed for 10 years

Sahar Tabar rose to fame on Instagram for her drastic transformations with netizens pointing out her resemblance to Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie is making headlines once more. However, this time, it's not the Maleficent actress but her 'zombie' lookalike and Iranian teen Instagram sensation Sahar Tabar. According to a latest report in the Guardian, 19-year-old Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, has been jailed for 10 years for posting distorted images and drastically altering her appearance. Tabar claims there's no surgery involved and she achieves her looks by makeup and editing.

As per the report, Tabar has been charged with corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic. Other charges also include blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption. However, her lawyer revealed that two of four charges have been cleared against her.

Sahar Tabar rose to fame on Instagram for her drastic transformations with netizens talking about her resemblance to Angelina Jolie. In fact, the Guardian reported that Tabar also called upon Angelina Jolie to campaign for her release and said, "The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid."

She was sentenced to 10 years in October 2019 and in April this year she reportedly contracted Covid 19. While her attorneys tried to get her released on these grounds, it was not granted.

Tabar, who had massive following on Instagram with close to 500,000 followers, had to deactivate her account following the court's ruling. As per Guardian's report, Tabar's medical records in the past have indicated a history of mental illness with various visits to psychiatric hospitals.

