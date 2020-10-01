  1. Home
Angelina urges Brad to keep distance from kids after France trip; Angie's costar to testify in custody battle?

Angelina Jolie reportedly insisted that Brad keeps a distance from the Jolie-Pitt kids after his France trip. While the actress's reasons are explained, a source has also shared an update on their custody battle.
Brad Pitt recently took a trip to France. The actor was in the European destination with his reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski. It was previously reported that Angelina Jolie was furious with Brad for taking the model to the couple's marital home. Now, a new report suggests that Angelina urged Brad to stay away from the Jolie-Pitt children for two weeks following his return from the French trip. Via Metro UK, Us Weekly claimed that the actress recommended Brad quarantines for two weeks for the sake of their children. 

The insider claimed that the Eternals star is extremely concerned about her children possibly contracting the virus after their father's trip to France. Hence she "insisted" Brad to quarantine. "She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it," the source said. The Jolie-Pitt children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 - have been living with Angie through the lockdown period. Paparazzi spotted Brad visiting the children a few times earlier this summer. 

While Angelina has the safety of her children on her mind, Brad and his team of lawyers might be pulling out the big guns in the custody battle. A separate source informed Us Weekly that Brad's legal team intend on calling Angelina's Girl, Interrupted costar Jillian Armenante to the stand and question her with connection to the case. 

Apart from Armenante, the report also claims that the legal team's witness list includes "a slew of psychologists, a therapist and security consultants. The trial is expected to take place from October 5 to October 23." 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Mirror UKUs WeeklyGetty Images

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

Jolie continues to do parental alienation. That should be news

