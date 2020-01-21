Angelina will feel 'disrespectful' by Brad trolling marriage at SAG, will be 'hurt' by reunion with Jennifer?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston caused a social media meltdown after they reunited at the SAG Awards 2020. However, not everyone - especially Angelina Jolie - wasn't impressed by the reunion.

The internet broke down after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the SAG Awards 2020. The ex-flames, who have now become friends, were snapped together at the prestigious awards show. While fans of the former couple couldn't stop gushing on social media, a source close to Angelina Jolie has shared the possible thoughts running through The Eternals' mind following all that unfolded at the awards show. The source, speaking to The Sun, Angelina would be "hurt" by the Brad and Jen reunion.

"Brad’s very public reunion with Jen will also feel hurtful to her – it’s almost like, throughout their marriage, the public seemed to want Brad to get back with Jen," the insider said. That's not all. The source also added that Brad's SAG Awards acceptance speech would be "disrespectful" to Angelina.

For the unversed, Brad joked, "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife?" The grapevine adds, "I think she’ll feel very disrespected by Brad’s speech. Angelina won’t be happy – it feels hugely disrespectful to her to make a joke out of their marriage problems in front of a room full of their peers. She’d never do that to him."

Meanwhile, videos from the awards show also revealed Brad stopping everything to watch Jen receive her award. The Friends alum bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. The actress was flattered and told E! News that "It means everything." Check out Jennifer Aniston's full reaction here: Jennifer Aniston reacts to 'crying' Brad Pitt watching her accept the SAG Award: It means everything

