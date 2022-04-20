Is Angelina Jolie suing the FBI over Brad Pitt plane incident from 2016?

According to recent reports, via ET Canada, Angelina Jolie might be in the midst of suing the FBI. As per the court documents collected by ET, a woman using the alias Jane Doe is suing the FBI for some information regarding an episode of alleged domestic violence that took place on a private jet years ago.

This description of the case has an uncanny affinity to the incident that led to Jolie's eventual split with ex Brad Pitt. Jane Doe in the court documents noted her "public status" and demanded anonymity in the case. The suit was filed under the Freedom of Information Act and seeks clarity "about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses." In the case, Doe maintained, "Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children."

Meanwhile, Doe further mentioned that the FBI opened an investigation but publicly announced it was shutting the case and yet never notified her of the same. Doe claimed that the responses to her FOIA request have been "legally insufficient" which has prompted her to file the lawsuit challenging the "defendants’ withholding of additional records."

As for her judgement to stay anonymous, the suit stated, "The potential exposure of private details about the assault and its impact on the children’s physical and mental health risks great harm to the children," also adding that the risk for her children "is greater still due to plaintiff’s public status."

For those unfamiliar with Pitt and Jolie's previous lawsuit, the plane incident took place in September 2016. The FBI opened up an investigation into Pitt when the family claimed that during a flight from Europe to home, Pitt allegedly got into a heated argument with Maddox, who was 15-years-old then.

