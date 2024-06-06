Angry Birds 3: Josh Gad And Jason Sudeikis Team Up To Return For Third Installment Of Animated Film

Angry Birds 3 movie is set to hit theaters soon. With Josh Gad and Jason Sudeikis reuniting to lend their voices in the upcoming animated film, the third installment of the film has gone under production, with Prime Focus Studios hailing the movie.

As per the press release obtained by the media portal, the original cast members will reprise their roles to provide voice acting for the animated characters in the movie.

Cast and Crew of Angry Birds 3

Josh Gad and Jason Sudeikis will reprise their roles of Chuck and Red, respectively, for the upcoming installment of Angry Birds. Meanwhile, the producers, Sega, Rovio, and DNEG Animations, have stepped up to fund the film. John Rice, who is credited with co-creating Angry Birds 2, will helm the third installment of the franchise. Rice has also got his name attached to Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burger, Beavis, and Butthead, among many other animations.

Thorup Van Orman, who directed Angry Birds 2 alongside Rice, has this time around come in as the writer of the film. It is stated that the movie "will follow the continuing adventures of Red and Chuck," even though the makers have not yet disclosed the plot.

The makers said in the press release, "We believe that the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 3 perfectly aligns with our strategy and presents a great opportunity for us.”

Speaking of numbers, the first two films of the franchise together crossed the $500 million mark at the box office. The star cast for the initial films included Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Sean Penn, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Hader, and Peter Dinklage.

The COO of Sega released a statement to announce release of Angry Birds 3

To share the news of Angry Birds 3 being under production, the President and the COO of Sega, Shuji Utsumi, released a statement. It read, “We are thrilled to announce that the brand-new film of the globally beloved and successful Angry Birds franchise is to be in production.”

The President further added, “Sega has been focusing on its Transmedia strategy to advance the value of its intellectual properties (IP) across games and diverse media landscapes. We believe that the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 3 perfectly aligns with our strategy and presents a great opportunity for us to bring the charm of the Angry Birds brand to fans across the globe.”

The first Angry Birds film was released in 2016.

