Angus Cloud, actor famous for his role as Fezco in Zendaya-led Euphoria passes away at 25; 5 things to know about him

Angus Cloud, renowned for his captivating performance as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in HBO's hit series Euphoria, tragically passed away at the young age of 25 in Oakland, Calif. As fans mourn the loss of this talented actor, we take a moment to celebrate his life and his accomplishments in the entertainment industry.

Rising star in Euphoria

Angus Cloud rose to prominence through his compelling portrayal of Fezco in the critically acclaimed teen drama series Euphoria. His portrayal of the street-smart and compassionate drug dealer earned him a dedicated fan base and widespread recognition.

Angus Cloud's versatile talents

Beyond his success in Euphoria, Cloud showcased his versatility as an actor through various projects. He made appearances in films like North Hollywood (2021) and The Line (2023), leaving a lasting impact on both the big screen and small screen audiences.

Angus Cloud's music video appearances

In addition to his acting ventures, Angus Cloud left his mark in the music industry, featuring in music videos for artists like Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD, and Becky G alongside Karol G. His presence and charisma on-screen made these videos memorable and captivating.

Angus Cloud's humble beginnings and remarkable success

Cloud's journey to fame was not a conventional one. He shared how he was unexpectedly discovered for the role of Fez while spending time with friends. Despite stereotypes and misconceptions about his acting abilities, Angus proved his talent and dedication, leaving an indelible impression on the "Euphoria" audience and the show's casting director.

Angus Cloud: A beloved member of the Euphoria family

Angus Cloud's sudden passing deeply affected the cast and crew of "Euphoria." HBO expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to the immense talent and impact he brought to the show. As "Euphoria" fans eagerly awaited its third season, they now mourn the loss of one of their favorite characters and the talented actor behind him.

In conclusion, Angus Cloud's untimely departure has left a void in the entertainment industry, but his legacy will endure through the unforgettable characters he portrayed and the impact he made on the hearts of fans worldwide. As we remember him for his remarkable talent, humor, and compassion, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time of loss.

