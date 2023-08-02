Angus Cloud attended a party 72 hours prior to his death, everything appeared normal; Report

Angus Cloud was spotted having fun and laughing at a party just a few days before his untimely death at the age of 25. The Euphoria actor was photographed and recorded at a local album release party for rap trio MacArthur Maze in the Bay Area on Friday. Angus Cloud died on Monday, July 31, at his home in Oakland, California.

ALSO READ: Angus Cloud death: Euphoria co-star Alexa Demie and other celebrities pay tribute to late actor

Angus Cloud was spotted having fun 72 hours before he died

Angus Cloud was all smiles a few days before he died, which is troubling given that the cause of his death is said to be an ‘overdose’.

The rap group MacArthur Maze held a local album release party in the Bay Area on Friday, and the Euphoria actor was there, having a good time and evidently having fun with a lot of other people.

Angus never spoke in those clips, but the guy appeared to be in excellent spirits, or so it appeared from the outside. According to a report in TMZ, an eyewitnesses at the party revealed that AC stayed there for a few hours and didn't appear to be upset or uncomfortable.

As per one friend who told TMZ, Angus was relieved to come home after attending his father's funeral in Ireland. Angus’ friend revealed the actor had expressed sadness to him. He was discovered lifeless at his family's Oakland home 72 hours later.

Angus Cloud dies at the age of 25

The 25-year-old Angus Cloud, a co-star in the popular HBO drama Euphoria, passed away on Monday, according to his family. The actor, who played drug dealer Fezco Fez O'Neill in the Emmy Award-winning series, died in his home.

TMZ revealed, "We'd also heard from close family members that he was experiencing suicidal thoughts prior to his death. Angus was a rising Hollywood star because of his breakthrough appearance in Euphoria. He was only 25 years old."

According to a statement made by his family and released by Cloud’s publicist, "Cloud has been dealing with the recent death of his father as well as continuing mental health concerns. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his death will serve as a signal to other people that they are not alone and should not fight this alone in silence."

Meanwhile, Angus’ first acting gig came after he was noticed by a casting director while traveling through the streets of Brooklyn, New York, with friends. He rose to fame with his stint in Euphoria.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angus Cloud shot for an upcoming thriller before his death; All about actor's final role