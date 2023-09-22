Angus Cloud cause of death REVEALED, 2 months after Euphoria actor's passing; Details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Angus Cloud was discovered on the streets of New York after the casting director spotted him and cast him in this generation’s biggest hit, Euphoria, which also starred Zendaya. Cloud played the role so effortlessly that, at times, the viewers thought he wasn’t acting at all. Sadly, the actor who captivated fans with his outstanding performance passed away this year at the age of 25 in Oakland. As fans mourned the passing away of their beloved star, the cause of his untimely demise wasn't revealed until now. Angus Cloud’s cause of death was revealed almost two months after his death, as reported by People.

Angus Cloud cause of death revealed after two months

As reported by People, according to the Alameda County Coroner's office in California, Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose.

Corner’s representative told People that Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and what is being ruled an accidental overdose. Angus suffered from acute intoxication as a result of the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine.

Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25

On July 31, the shining actor Angus Cloud passed away in Oakland, as reported by TMZ. His family released a joint statement and revealed his untimely demise. Cloud had passed away at his home. His family had also mentioned that Loud struggled with his father’s death, who had passed away a week prior to his death.

The statement read, "We had to say goodbye to an incredible human today with a heavy heart. Angus was special to all of us in so many ways as an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son. He buried his father last week and suffered greatly from his grief. The only solace we have is that Angus has been reunited with his father, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his death will serve as a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this alone in silence."

On Euphoria, HBO's Emmy-winning drama from Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya, Cloud was known as the kindhearted, fan-favorite drug dealer Fezco.

