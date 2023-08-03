Angus Cloud death: Euphoria actor Maude Apatow mourns death of her on-screen partner, says ‘He was just the best’

The tragic news of Angus Cloud's passing has left the entertainment industry heartbroken. Leaving a lasting impact on both his co-stars and fans, he is best known for portraying Fezco on the popular show Euphoria. Among those grieving the loss is Maude Apatow, who played Lexi Howard on the show, and she took to Instagram to share her heartfelt tribute to her late friend and on-screen partner.

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud's bond on and off-screen

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud's on-screen chemistry as Lexi and Fezco in Euphoria was undeniable, but it was their off-screen friendship that truly touched hearts. The young actress poured out her emotions in a heartfelt Instagram post, reminiscing about the good times they shared. "Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best," she wrote, capturing the essence of Angus's infectious charm.

READ MORE: Angus Cloud shot for an upcoming thriller before his death; All about actor's final role

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and others share their grief

Apatow isn't the only one mourning the loss of Angus Cloud. Zendaya, who stars as Rue in Euphoria, also posted a moving tribute to her friend. Angus Cloud, co-star Zendaya also took to Instagram to remember the actor she called a brother. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)," Zendaya wrote, sharing a black and white picture of Angus. She described him as a person who could "light up any room" and expressed gratitude for the moments they shared.

Another co star, Sydney Sweeney said, "There are people who come into your life and impact it in a way you would never expect. Angus was one of those people. He had the biggest heart, made everyone around him laugh, and truly cared about others. I am grateful for the time I spent with him, and he will forever be missed."

The loss of Angus Cloud has left a profound impact on the Euphoria cast and crew, and Maude Apatow's tribute speaks volumes about the kind of person he was. "Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken," Apatow expressed.

Advertisement

An open battle with mental health

Angus Cloud's family confirmed that he was open about his struggles with mental health. In their statement, they hoped that his passing would serve as a reminder to others that they are not alone in their battles. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone," the family said, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness and support.

Angus Cloud's untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of his friends, family, and fans. The entire Euphoria cast is coming together to support each other during this difficult time, leaning on one another to cope with the tragedy.

ALSO READ: How did Angus Cloud die? Exploring the reason behind the Euphoria star’s death at 25