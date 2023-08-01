Angus Cloud death: Girlfriend Sydney Martin mourns death of Euphoria actor who died at 25

Model Sydney Martin, rumored to have been in an on-off relationship with Angus Cloud, shares a somber message following the devastating news of the actor's passing at the age of 25.

Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud

  • The tragic death of Angus Cloud has left fans and loved ones devastated
  • Angus Cloud's rumored girlfriend has broken her silence

The unexpected and tragic death of Angus Cloud has left fans and loved ones devastated. He was best known for his role as Fezco on the TV drama series Euphoria. His family announced his passing just days after the funeral of his beloved father, revealing the heartbreak he was experiencing. Amidst the mourning, Angus Cloud's rumored girlfriend, model Sydney Martin, has broken her silence with a poignant message on her Instagram Stories. Here's what she shared.

Sydney Martin's emotional response to Angus Cloud's death

Sydney Martin, who was rumored to be in an on-off relationship with Angus Cloud, posted a somber message on her Instagram Stories shortly after the news of his death broke. She shared a black background with seven red broken-hearted emojis, reflecting the deep sorrow she felt. Though their relationship was not officially confirmed, she previously shared sweet mirror selfies with Angus, showcasing their connection.

(instagram/sydneymartin)

The grieving family's statement

Angus Cloud's family released an emotional statement through TMZ, expressing their profound sorrow over the loss of the talented actor. They shared that Angus had recently buried his father, who was his closest confidant, and the grief had deeply affected him. While the cause of death remains unknown, the family disclosed that Angus had been open about his struggles with mental health. They hope his passing will serve as a reminder to others that they are not alone and that mental health should not be fought in silence.

Angus Cloud and Sydney Martin (instagram/sydneymartin)

As the investigation into Angus Cloud's death continues, fans and loved ones mourn the loss of a rising star in Hollywood. Known for his portrayal of Fezco in Euphoria, Angus had a promising career ahead of him, with upcoming projects that would have showcased his talent. The entertainment industry and his fans have expressed their grief over the loss of such a young and promising talent. Angus Cloud's passing serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support and understanding during difficult times.

