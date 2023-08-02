Angus Cloud shot for an upcoming thriller before his death; All about actor's final role

Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old known for his role as Fezco on the hit series Euphoria passed away on July 31, 2023. Cloud had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after returning from Ireland, where he had laid his father to rest. His family confirmed that Angus was staying with them while trying to cope with the immense grief. His mother, Lisa Cloud McLaughlin, made a 911 call reporting a possible overdose and stating that Angus had no pulse. The Oakland Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene, and despite their best efforts, the actor was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death remains unknown, leaving fans and the entertainment community devastated. Let's take a closer look at Angus Cloud's final work and the impact he leaves behind.

Agnus completed role in upcoming monster thriller

Cloud's dedication to his craft shines through even in the face of tragedy. The late actor had already completed his work on an untitled Universal monster thriller before his passing. Directed by the talented duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film promises to be a thrilling experience for audiences. Cloud's involvement alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, and Will Catlett, had fans eagerly anticipating its April 2024 release.

Angus’ portrayal of Fezco on the hit series Euphoria endeared him to fans worldwide. Alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, Cloud's memorable performances captured hearts and earned him a well-deserved spot in Variety's Young Hollywood issue. In an exclusive interview with ET last year, Cloud humbly expressed his gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging it as an unexpected and humbling honor.

As news of his passing emerged, the Cloud family released a heartfelt statement, highlighting Angus's battles with mental health and encouraging others to seek help and support. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone," the family expressed, shedding light on the importance of mental health advocacy.

Cloud's grieving journey and coping with his father’s loss

Angus Cloud's sudden departure leaves a void in the hearts of his loved ones and fans alike. The Oakland Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his passing, and the cause of death remains unknown at this time.

The industry-wide impact of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike adds to the complexities surrounding the unfinished project. However, fans can rest assured that Angus Cloud's final role in the upcoming monster thriller will be a reminder of his talent and dedication to his work.