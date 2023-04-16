Angus Cloud vomited onto my face: Euphoria star’s ex-manager opens up about actor’s ‘severe drug addiction’

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud’s former talent manager has opened up about his alleged drug addiction. He said that the actor was verbally abusive towards him and that Cloud even vomited onto his face after the talent manager performed CPR on him. Diomi Cordero detailed his alleged professional relationship with the 24-year-old actor in a lengthy Twitter post. Read on to find out more about his claims.

Angus Cloud’s ex-manager reveals how he became the actor’s talent manager

Diomi began his Twitter post by revealing that he had resigned as Angus Cloud’s talent manager in February last year. He wrote, “On February 21st 2022, | resigned as Angus Cloud's talent manager. My decision to resign was prompted by Angus' verbal abuse, emotional distress & severe drug addiction, which rendered it impossible for me to continue my professional relationship with him.”

Diomi revealed that he met Cloud when he was working as a mental health technician while pursuing his dream of becoming an independent talent manager. The two had allegedly developed a close bond and they began working together professionally in April 2021.

Diomi shared that he intervened and helped Angus gain control of his personal and professional life by hiring him a completely new team. “I hired new acting & fashion agents, hired a publicist, facilitated the opening of a business account, ensured that his SAG-AFTRA account was correctly configured, helped him acquire health insurance, and ensured that his Euphoria payments were being deposited correctly. We secured the services of a bookkeeper, arranged for his taxes to be paid, and established automatic payment for his bills. This intervention allowed Angus to regain control of his personal and professional life,” he said.

Cordero writes that Cloud was doing well despite being surrounded by friends who acted as roadblocks in his path to recovery as they continued to recklessly take drugs around Angus. This finally led to Angus’ relapse, claims Diomi. He further revealed that when he visited the actor for a July 4 barbecue, he could instantly tell that the actor had resumed taking substances, merely two days after he got out of rehab. Cordero claims that by November 2021, Cloud had “evidently relinquished control of his addiction.”

Cordero claims that he checked Angus into a rehab centre while the shooting of the final two weeks of Euphoria season 2 was going on. However, the actor reportedly refused to stay and checked himself out.

‘Angus Cloud vomited onto me,’ says Diomi Cordero

Diomi further says that on the night before Angus was supposed to fly Oklahoma, he received a call from Angus’ roommates claiming that he was unable to breathe. When he rushed to help the actor, Diomi said, “Angus exhibited cyanosis in his lips and fingernails, prompting me to evacuate the room and administer Narcan intranasally. However, his breathing continued to deteriorate, necessitating the use of CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, which I was able to provide due to my training at the rehabilitation facility. Fortunately, these measures proved successful in reviving Angus. Regrettably, as he regained consciousness, Angus vomited onto my face.”

Cordero claimed that Angus’ behaviour towards him had become ‘extremely abusive’ and that he even degraded him in front of his friend and colleagues.

Cloud’s ex-manager revealed that the last straw was when the actor’s manager called him up and said that Angus preferred to go to a fashion event in Europe with his friends rather than him, which prompted Cordero to resign from his position as Cloud’s talent manager.

“As a result of my resignation, for over a year, I have been pursuing the collection of my outstanding management commissions from Angus, totaling over $60,000.00,” he tweeted. “Despite repeated attempts to resolve this matter amicably, I have yet to receive any of the payments owed to me,” Cordero claimed.

Angus Cloud has not commented on Diomi Cordero’s claims yet.

ALSO READ: Euphoria returns with season 3, confirms HBO; Fans call it ‘best news ever’