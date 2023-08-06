Angus Cloud's mother confirms actor's death was 'not intentional'; says his last day was 'joyful'

Tugger warning: The following section contains mention of death

Days after the tragic passing of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, his mother has gathered the courage to speak to the world about her son. Earlier this morning, Lisa Cloud took to her Facebook account to pen down a note for her late son. The note remembered Angus' battle with mental health and the passing of his father. Lisa said that it was abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. Here is what the note read about the Euphoria star.

Lisa Cloud rules out suicide

Angus Cloud's mother started the note with "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.” She continued by describing that Angus organized his room on his last night. They also talked about providing for my sister's college in the near future. "He did not intend to end his life," Lisa wrote after this.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep, and didn’t wake up,” Lisa continued, describing the events of the next morning.

Angus Cloud's mother mentions overdosing

In one of the first notes that the family released in the past, it was confirmed that Angus had been struggling with depression and mental health issues. Affirming this, she continued “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.” The lady also pointed out all the social media posts that had been calling his death to be 'intentional.' At last, she requested everyone to make random acts of kindness a part of their everyday lives.

Fans shall know that Angus had recently finished the shooting of an action-thriller movie. Thus, they would be able to see him on the screens for one last time. We will be sure to update this section with the details of the release. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.