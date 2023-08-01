Angus Cloud's touching last Instagram post for father makes netizens emotional, fans say 'They together now'

Angus Cloud's death has been unexpected and heartbreaking for not just Euphoria fans but netizens around the world. The actor was only 25 years old and had a bright future ahead. The news of his passing has thrown the spotlight on his last Instagram post where supporters comment their condolences and share their sorrow for the loss. In addition, his last post for his father has also made people emotional. Here's what Cloud posted on his account.

Angus Cloud's last post makes netizens emotional

The actor's last post was a picture of himself with new grills on his teeth, followed by a video where he flaunted them while smiling at the camera. In the black and white post, Cloud had a scarf wrapped around his head and a beanie hat on top of it with the words Oakland City of Dope. The third slide had a video of the grills in their box. "The Cloud Fella rockin 18K white gold grillz [cloud emoji] [starry face emoji] @anguscloud," the page wrote.

It was a collaboration post with grill specialist Grant Grillz. Fans shared their condolences in the comments section of the post. One user said, "REST IN LOVE [emotional face emoji]," while another replied, "It don't feel real at all [sad face emoji]." Angus was known for his portrayal of Fezco O'Neill in HBO's popular drama series Euphoria. Meanwhile, another post that has made netizens emotional is Cloud's last post for his father, who also died recently.

Angus Cloud's touching post for late father

"miss u breh," he wrote with a smiling picture of his father in a red tracksuit with the hoodie on. "They together now [heartbreak emoji]," said one user, while another reiterated, "You and pops are together now [crying face emoji]." A third added, "So sad literally my favorite part of Euphoria [crying face emoji]." A fourth mused, "and now we miss you too."

According to TMZ, Cloud's mother revealed that her son died due to a "possible overdose" and was found without a pulse. He was reportedly struggling with mental health issues after losing his father this month. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family said and added he was struggling with his father's loss.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," they added and stated how open Cloud was about his battle with mental health. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the family concluded.

