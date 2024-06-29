'Animals Everywhere': Sienna Miller Reveals She Adopted A Rabbit For Daughter From Set Of Kevin Costner's Horizon

Sienna Miller recently shared an intriguing anecdote, revealing that she adopted a rabbit for her daughter Marlowe from the set of her latest movie, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1. Miller, who is depicting the character of Frances Kittredge in this epic Western film, shared that her daughter had visited the set.

She revealed that there were lots of animals everywhere on the set, and everyone wore costumes, making it a "great" place for kids. Read on further to know more details.

Sienna Miller reveals how she adopted a rabbit for her daughter from the set of Horizon

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Sienna Miller revealed that she adopted a little rabbit named Cloudy for her daughter Marlowe while filming Kevin Costner's epic western film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.

She said that because Costner has many kids of his own, it was a "very open, gentle set," and everyone was "welcome." The Stardust movie actress revealed that the movie's director of photography J. Michael Muro and his wife breed rabbits, and that's how she found a new pet for her daughter.

ALSO READ: 'Such A Huge Part': Sienna Miller Reveals Being Big Fan Of Kevin Costner's Films Since Childhood

Miller said that one night during filming, at "2 a.m.," his wife brought six baby bunnies to the set, noting that her "daughter then comes to the set and hears that there are baby rabbits, so we now have a rabbit."

Advertisement

She told the outlet that she ended up adopting one of the bunnies, named Cloudy, and even took Cloudy on a plane back to New York, pretending it was a cat so she could bring it home with her. "I pretended it was a cat. I just hid the ears. I was like, that's my kitten," she said.

Sienna Miller recalls how Kevin Costner offered her his film Horizon: An American Saga

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Sienna Miller recalled how Costner offered her the role of Frances Kittredge in this epic Western film. Miller said that when the director called her to ask her to work on this project, she was already eager to accept the role because she grew up watching his movies like Dances with Wolves and looked up to him as a movie star.

She said that even though she read the scripts, the offer to work with him "was enough" for her, noting that "it just felt like an old-fashioned exploration of something that I was really intrigued by."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘She Chickened Out’: Sienna Miller Talks About Her Daughter Almost Being Cast In The Horizon: An American Saga Film

Kevin Costner's film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 explores the charm of the Old West and chronicles "the expansion of the American West before and after the Civil War." The film stars Sam Worthington, Danny Huston, Michael Angarano, Sienna Miller, Abbey Lee, and Abbey Lee among more talented actors.