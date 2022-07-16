For ages, animated movies have existed – an art form that sprung from cartoon stills and grew into a significant genre of its own. The industry got the biggest break with the arrival of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs in 1937’s marking the start of a feature-length movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios. From there, there was no looking back! Animation movies kept evolving and flourishing, spawning new studios, new narrative possibilities, (brand) new pioneering technologies, and the latest visual styles.

Since then, animated movies have given us a DHAMAKA of everything - from the whistling-steamboat-steering Mickey mouse and stop-motion sly fox to classical-gassed satyrs and seven singing dwarves. Wait, there is more. From hip cats, psychic teens, crooning French triplets, friendly demons, protective monsters, humanity-saving bots, the emotional terrain of young-adult brains', superhero families, lovable yet unclassifiable creatures, traditional family adventures, and breaking stereotypes to coming-of-age inspirational tales - you name it, and the movies are in the record!

The full-of-life animated movies crack us, scare us, inspire us, and remind us of how fun it is to watch them - solo or with family and friends. These movies are indeed far more than just cartoons, (heck) even more realistic than the majority of Hollywood, Bollywood, and other mainstream movies.

Grab your popcorn the weekend is here, and so is our list of Best Animated Movies as per the latest ranking - 2022 edition.

(Note: These ratings are collected from IMDb and Rotten tomatoes)

61 Best Animated Movies as per the latest ranking - 2022 edition

Here we bring you our list of top-notch animation favorites (in no particular order) that are full of love, emotions, creativity, liveliness, humor, action, and so much punch - you MUST watch them at least once in your life!!

1. The Lion King

Release Year: 1994

IMDb: 8.5/10

Rotten tomatoes: 93%

Liked by: 91 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

One of the original Disney classic animated movies - The Lion King - is a musical drama. As a cub, Simba is forced to exile from the Pride Lands once his father, Mufasa is killed by his wicked uncle, Scar (who somehow convinces him and everybody else that he (Simba) was the reason behind his father's death). Years later, he returns as a young lion to reclaim his throne and uncover the truth.

2. Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

Release Year: 1994

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten tomatoes: 98%

Liked by: 78 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Another one of the original Disney classic animated movies - Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs - is a musical fantasy. When a princess, Snow White, is exiled by her stepmom, the evil queen wishing to kill her, she runs into a forest. Soon, a family of seven dwarfs saves her, forming a friendly bond.

3. 101 Dalmations

Release Year: 1961

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 98%

Liked by: 90 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Another of the original Disney classic animated movies - 101 Dalmations - is an adventure comedy. An evil inheritrix, Cruella de Vil, needs to form a coat for herself out of the skins of hundred and one (parents, fifteen puppies, and eighty-four rescue puppies) Dalmatians. She endeavors to snatch them by hiring a gaggle of thugs.

4. Fantasia

Release Year: 1940

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten tomatoes: 95%

Liked by: 83 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Yet another of the original Disney classic animated movies - Fantasia - is a musical anthology. What had begun as a vehicle to reinforce Mickey Mouse's career bloomed into a full-blown boldest experimental feature that is still distinctive in the history of animation films.

5. Avatar

Release Year: 2009

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten tomatoes: 82%

Liked by: 86 percent people

Production Studio: 20th Century Fox

One of the best feature animated movies - Avatar - is a sci-fi action. A paraplegic, Jake, replaces his twin on the Navi colonized Pandora for a company mission. Once the natives settle for him collectively of their own, he should decide wherever his loyalties lie.

6. Fantastic Mr. Fox

Release Year: 2009

IMDb: 7.9/10

Rotten tomatoes: 93%

Liked by: 89 percent people

Production Studio: Fox

A stop motion animated movie - Fantastic Mr.Fox - is a comedy adventure. A family man, Mr.Fox, is back to his stealing ways, unable to resist his natural tendencies. However, he finds himself unfree once three farmers commit to killing him and his kind.

7. Hotel Transylvania Series

Release Years: 2012, 2015, 2018, 2022

IMDb: 7.0/10

Rotten tomatoes: 45%

Liked by: 72 percent people

Production Studio: Sony Pictures Animation

An animated comedy movie - Hotel Transylvania Series - consists of four movies, each supporting a unique storyline. Welcome to Dracula's lavish five-stake resort, Hotel Transylvania, where monsters can happily live with their families and a strict no-humans policy. However, things start to change when Dracula's daughter falls in love with a human. Watch how the story unfolds as monsters and humans befit each other.

8. Raya and the Last Dragon

Release Year: 2021

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 96%

Liked by: 82 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Yet another marvelous Disney animated movie - Raya and the Last Dragon - is a family adventure. A warrior, Raya, sets resolute to track a dragon, Sisu. This dragon transferred all her powers into a charming gem currently scattered everywhere in the dominion of Kumandra, dividing its individuals.

9. Spirited away

Release Year: 2001

IMDb: 8.6/10

Rotten tomatoes: 97%

Liked by: 95 percent people

Production Studio: Studio Ghibli

Japanese folklore - Spirited away - is a fantasy adventure. A ten-year-old Chihiro with her parents finds themselves at an abandoned funfair occupied by supernatural beings. Soon, she learns that she should work to free her parents transformed into pigs.

10. Despicable Me Series

Release Year: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2024 (announced)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten tomatoes: 81%

Liked by: 83 percent people

Production Studio: Illumination

Computer-animated feature film - Despicable Me- is an adventure comedy of Minions. The storyline revolves around reformed super-villain, Gru, who becomes a father, husband, and secret agent later on, and his Minions (all yellow-colored).

11. Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse

Release Year: 2018

IMDb: 8.4/10

Rotten tomatoes: 97%

Liked by: 85 percent people

Production Studio: Columbia Pictures

Yet another computer-animated film - Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse - is a family, action-packed superhero movie. Miles Morales sets out to protect his town as Spider-Man after gaining superpowers from a spider bite. In the process, he meets multiple alternate versions of himself and gets involved in an epic battle to save the universe.

12. Coco

Release Year: 2017

IMDb: 8.4/10

Rotten tomatoes: 97%

Liked by: 90 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Another one of brilliant computer-animated movies - Coco - is a family adventure musical fantasy. Miguel pursues his love for singing despite his family's banning music. To learn more about his great-great-grandfather, who is supposedly a legendary singer, he stumbles into the Land of the Dead.

13. Wall-E

Release Year: 2008

IMDb: 8.4/10

Rotten tomatoes: 95%

Liked by: 93 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio

A computer-animated science fiction movie - Wall-E - is a family adventure. An automaton bot liable for the cleanup of a waste-covered Earth meets another automaton bot and falls gaga for her. Watch how that alters the fate of humankind.

14. Up

Release Year: 2009

IMDb: 8.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 98%

Liked by: 88 percent people

Production Studio: Pixar Animation Studio

Another emotional computer-animated movie - Up - is a family adventure with a simple, well-constructed storyline. An old widower, Carl, sets off on a journey in his flying house to search for his (dead) wife's last wish and dream destination, Paradise Falls.

15. Toy Story Series

Release Year: 1995, 1999, 2010, 2019

IMDb: 8.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 99%

Liked by: 90 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

An American computer-animated movie - Toy Story Series - is a family comedy. Woody is a good cowboy doll belonging to Andy, a young boy. Buzz Lightyear, a new action figure that Andy's parents buy, starts jeopardizing Woody's position as a favorite toy. Watch the story unfold when Andy and his parents shift to another home, leaving both the toys with their wicked neighbor.

16. Finding Nemo

Release Year: 2003

IMDb: 8.2/10

Rotten tomatoes: 99%

Liked by: 90 percent people

Production Studio: Pixar Animation Studio

A computer-animated movie - Finding Nemo - is a family adventure. Marlin's son is kidnapped from the coral reef and sent to Sydney. This meek clownfish then enlists the assistance of a forgetful fish, and together they embark on a journey to bring his son home.

17. Inside Out

Release Year: 2015

IMDb: 8.2/10

Rotten tomatoes: 98%

Liked by: 88 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

One of the roller-coaster animated movies - Inside Out - is a family comedy highlighting the significance of every emotion known to humans. James Whitcomb Riley, an eleven-year-old, moves to San Francisco, leaving her Midwestern life and best friend behind. She (with her five primary emotions - Joy, Fear, Disgust, Anger, and Sadness) struggles to settle in her new life.

18. Ratatouille

Release Year: 2007

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten tomatoes: 96%

Liked by: 93 percent people

Production Studio: Pixar Animation Studio

If you want to experience Paris from a fresh point of view - Ratatouille is one of the best-animated movies for you. A rat, Remy, aspires to become a famed French cook. However, he fails to understand that folks disdain rodents and can never fancy a meal prepared by him.

19. Monsters, Inc.

Release Year: 2001

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten tomatoes: 96%

Liked by: 90 percent people

Production Studio: Pixar Animation Studios

Another one of computer-animated movies - Monsters, Inc. - is a fantasy comedy. Set in Monstropolis, best friends Mike and Sulley are the leading scarers employed at the Monsters, Inc. Everything is going smooth until their lives get massively toppled when a baby girl and Sully form a bond.

Note: Watch this part after Monsters University to fully understand and enjoy the movie.

20. Monsters University

Release Year: 2013

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 80%

Liked by: 85 percent people

Production Studio: Pixar Animation Studios

Monsters University - a prequel to Monsters, Inc. - is a monster comedy animated film. Two monsters, Mike and Sullivan, enroll themselves in a Monsters University to graduate as one of the scariest monsters in the world. They start as arch-rivals but eventually become best buddies as the plot grows.

21. How to train your dragon trilogy

Release Year: 2010, 2014, 2019

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten tomatoes: 99%

Liked by: 89 percent people

Production Studio: Universal Pictures

Another one of the high-rated feature animated movies - How to train your dragon trilogy - is a family fantasy full of twists and adventures. The storyline revolves around a small boy, Hiccup, and a rare dragon, Toothless. Hiccup wants to bring peace to the island by aiming to unite his tribe, the Vikings (the dragon hunters), and the dragons. Also, he should stop the evil Grimmel and his wicked plans to capture and wipe out all dragons from the world.

22. Klaus

Release Year: 2019

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten tomatoes: 95%

Liked by: 91 percent people

Production Studio: Netflix Animations

A Spanish-American animated movie surrounding Christmas - Klaus - is a family comedy. An egotistic delivery boy, Jesper, is forced by his father to relocate to Smeerensburg. But, he joins hands with Klaus, a reclusive toymaker, and together they unfold joy in that dreary, dark city with their unlikely happy bond.

23. Zootopia

Release Year: 2016

IMDb: 8.0/10

Rotten tomatoes: 98%

Liked by: 89 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Yet another of the incredible computer-animated movies - Zootopia - is an action comedy cop film. A novice officer, Judy Hopps, joins the local sheriff's department in Zootopia. Soon she sniffs out an eerie plot and takes the assistance of a sly fox who is a con artist to resolve the case to prove her skills to Chief Bogo.

24. The Incredibles Series

Release Year: 2004, 2018

IMDb: 8.0/10

Rotten tomatoes: 97%

Liked by: 89 percent people

Production Studio: Pixar Animation Studios

A superhero animated movie - The Incredibles Series - is an action-packed family adventure. Mr.Incredible is stuck in an immensely white-collar job and forced to adopt a civilian identity. But he itches to induce back to action. Soon he is lured and enticed by the evil Syndrome, and his family comes into action to rescue him.

25. Shrek Series

Release Year: 2001, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2023 (trailer out)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Rotten tomatoes: 88%

Liked by: 87 percent people

Production Studio: DreamWorks Animation

An American media franchise - Shrek Series - is one of the adventure comedy animated movies. A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a cross ogre, who should continue research and rescue a patrician for the lord to urge his land back. Then Shrek and Fiona travel the dominion of so much remote, wherever Fiona's folks square measure King and Queen, to celebrate their wedding. Once they arrive, they notice they aren't as welcome as they thought they might be. Shrek hatches an inspiration to put in the rebellious Artie because of the new king, whereas patrician Fiona tries to ward off a putsch by the rejected wooer. A fictional character tricks a mid-life crisis burdened Shrek into permitting himself to be erased from existence and solid in an exceedingly dark alternate timeline wherever a fictional character rules supreme.

26. Big Hero 6

Release Year: 2014

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten tomatoes: 90%

Liked by: 87 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

An action-packed comedy-adventure animated movie - Big Hero 6 - is full of hearty moments and humor. An artificial intelligence prodigy, Hiro, joins hands with Baymax so as to penalize his brother's death. They then aggroup with Hiro's friends to create a team of high-tech heroes.

27. Tangled

Release Year: 2010

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten tomatoes: 89%

Liked by: 88 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

A family musical adventure comedy - Tangled - is yet another masterpiece when it comes to animated movies. An excessively protecting mother latches a naive and jeune fille, Rapunzel. Her dream to roam the planet freely finally comes true once she meets the kind felon, Flynn.

28. Coraline

Release Year: 2009

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten tomatoes: 90%

Liked by: 91 percent people

Production Studio: Universal Pictures

A stop-motion horror flick - Coraline - is a family fantasy animated movie. A venturesome lady walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an oddly perfect version of her frustrating home; however, it is full of ominous secrets.

29. Wreck it Ralph Series

Release Year: 2012, 2018

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten tomatoes: 87%

Liked by: 88 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney and Studios Motion Pictures

Yet another comedy animated movie - Wreck it Ralph Series - is full of action, adventure and emotions. Ralph is bored with taking part in the role of a nasty guy and embarks on an adventure to become a computer game hero. However, he accidentally lets loose a deadly enemy that threatens the complete arcade.

30. Frozen Series

Release Year: 2013, 2019

IMDb: 7.4/10

Rotten tomatoes: 90%

Liked by: 84 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Another computer-animated musical fantasy movie - Frozen Series - is full of sisterly affection, compromises, and love. Anna sets out on a journey with Kristoff, an iceman, and Sven, his reindeer, to search out Elsa, her elder sister. Elsa ran away from the kingdom to protect her family from her magical powers to turn any person or object into ice.

31. The Lego Movie Series

Release Year: 2014, 2017, 2019

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten tomatoes: 96%

Liked by: 85 percent people

Production Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

An American franchise film - The Lego Movie Series - is a smart and humorous animated movie highly complimented for its visual style. Based primarily on the Lego line of construction toys, the film tells the story of a standard Lego mini-figure named hymenopter Brickowski saving the Lego universe from the tyrannical Lord Business.

32. The Breadwinner

Release Year: 2017

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten tomatoes: 95%

Liked by: 84 percent people

Production Studio: Cartoon Saloon

One of the beautifully enacted adult animated movies - The Breadwinner - is a family drama. Parvana and her family sleep in the national capital, dominated by the Taliban. Once her father gets inactive, she is forced to disguise herself as a boy to earn cash for her family.

33. Moana

Release Year: 2016

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten tomatoes: 95%

Liked by: 86 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disnye

Moana is a sing-along animated movie. Moana, the girl of chief Tui, embarks on a journey to come to the guts of divinity Te Fitti from Maui Island, a demigod, once the plants and also the fish on her island begin dying because of blight.

34. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Release Year: 2021

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten tomatoes: 97%

Liked by: 73 percent people

Production Studio: Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation

A computer-animated science fiction animated movie - The Mitchells vs. the Machines - is full of humor, adventure, and comedy. The Mitchells, a dysfunctional family, should fight a mechanism apocalypse amidst their much-awaited road trip to save lots of humanity.

35. Kung fu Panda Series

Release Year: 2008, 2011, 2016

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten tomatoes: 87%

Liked by: 87 percent people

Production Studio: Paramount Pictures

This computer-animated series follows the adventures of Po, the energetic Dragon someone panda initial introduced within the fashionable "Kung Fu Panda" picture show. Po, power-assisted by mentor Shifu and also, the Furious 5 -- Mantis, Panthera tigris, Monkey, Crane, and serpent -- currently lives at the Jade Palace with the remainder of the Furious 5 and takes on new responsibilities whereas facing new adversaries as he continues his Dragon someone education. James Hong and Lucy Liu play their big-screen roles of mister and serpent.

36. Ice Age Series

Release Year: 2002, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2016

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten tomatoes: 77%

Liked by: 86 percent people

Production Studio: Blue Sky

The Red Turtle is an animated fantasy drama. A man gets shipwrecked off the coast of a deserted island, home to uncounted turtles, crabs, and birds. Later, he encounters a red turtle that leaves sway on his life.

37. The Red Turtle

Release Year: 2016

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten tomatoes: 93%

Liked by: 73 percent people

Production Studio: Studio Ghibli

The story revolves around sub-zero heroes: a Mammuthus primigenius, a big cat, a sloth, and a prehistoric combination of a squirrel and rat, referred to as Scrat.

38. The Illusionist

Release Year: 2010

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten tomatoes: 90%

Liked by: 76 percent people

Production Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics

Struggling to search out add France, Associate in Nursing illusionist travels to London and European nations. In the European nation, he meets and befriends Alice, and their lives amendment forever as they lead off exciting adventures.

39. Sing Series

Release Year: 2016, 2021

IMDb: 7.1/10

Rotten tomatoes: 71%

Liked by: 78 percent people

Production Studio: Illumination Entertainment

Dapper opossum Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on misfortune. Never-ending someone, and a touch of a persona non grata, he loves his theater particularly and can do something to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final probability to revive his weakening jewel to its former glory by manufacturing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants, i.e., a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a Gorilla gorilla, and a punk-rock hedgehog emerge.

40. Onward

Release Year: 2020

IMDb: 7.4/10

Rotten tomatoes: 88%

Liked by: 79 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

In a wizard realm where technological advances have been confiscated, two elven brothers, Ian and Barley, launched on the epic journey to resurrect their late father for each day.

41. Finding Dory

Release Year: 2016

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 94%

Liked by: 84 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

With obscure reminiscences of her past, associate degree amnesiac blue tang fish, Dory, trigger off in search of her long-lost folks with the assistance of her friends, clownfish billfish and his son Nemo.

42. Lilo & Stitch Series

Release Year: 2002, 2005

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 87%

Liked by: 88 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Stitch, an Associate in Nursing extraterrestrial entity, heads straight to planet Earth once he escapes his jail, wherever he tries to impersonate a dog. Things take a flip once the air mattress adopts him from the Associate in Nursing animal shelter.

43. Megamind

Release Year: 2010

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 72%

Liked by: 83 percent people

Production Studio: Universal Pictures

A supervillain named Megamind defeats and kills his enemy. Out of ennui, he creates a superhero United Nations agency that becomes evil, forcing Megamind to show into a hero.

44. Corpse Bride

Release Year: 2005

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 84%

Liked by: 86 percent people

Production Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

When Victor is practicing his wedding vows in the woods, he accidentally gets married to a skeleton-like creature referred to as Emily whisking him off to the land of the dead.

45. The Simpsons Movie

Release Year: 2007

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 87%

Liked by: 87 percent people

Production Studio: 20th Century Studios

Homer accidentally pollutes a lake in Springfield. Once the city blames him for it, he decides to save lots of the town and his family.

46. Shaun The Sheep Movie

Release Year: 2015

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten tomatoes: 99%

Liked by: 85 percent people

Production Studio: StudioCanal

Shaun travels to the large town in search of a missing farmer. However, he finds it tough to come home safely alongside his flock.

47. Rango

Release Year: 2011

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten tomatoes: 88%

Liked by: 82 percent people

Production Studio: Paramount Pictures Studio

Rango, a pet chameleon that aspires to be a hero, lands in an exceedingly drought-affected city stricken by bandits. He claims to be the savior and makes a trial to guard it.

48. Book of Life

Release Year: 2014

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten tomatoes: 83%

Liked by: 80 percent people

Production Studio: 20th Century Studios

In a bid to save lots of the love of his life, Manolo sacrifices himself and is transported to the Land of the Remembered, wherever he reunites together with his dead ancestors and strives to induce his life back.

49. The Croods Series

Release Year: 2013, 2020

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten tomatoes: 72%

Liked by: 81 percent people

Production Studio: DreamWorks Pictures

In the early era, Grug and his family risk the hazards of their surroundings to search for a brand new home place. On the method, they meet a contemporary boy who woos them together with his bold ways.

50. Winnie the Pooh

Release Year: 2011

IMDb: 7.1/10

Rotten tomatoes: 90%

Liked by: 80 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Winnie the Pooh wakes up to search out that he's out of honey. Things take a flip once he learns that Eeyore has lost his tail, and later, Christopher Robin has been kidnapped by Backson.

51. Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie

Release Year: 2015

IMDb: 7.1/10

Rotten tomatoes: 87%

Liked by: 80 percent people

Production Studio: 20th Century Studios

Charlie falls for a red-haired lady, moves into his neighborhood, and tries to woo her. Meanwhile, his supporter Snoopy, with the assistance of his team sets bent on pursuing his arch-rival, Red Baron.

52. ParaNorman

Release Year: 2012

IMDb: 7.0/10

Rotten tomatoes: 89%

Liked by: 96 percent people

Production Studio: Universal Pictures

Norman Babcock is the resident of Associate in Nursing doomed city that's reeling below a deadly curse. Norman, along with his distinctive ability to speak to ghosts and a couple of companions, should save the city.

53. Frankenweenie

Release Year: 2012

IMDb: 6.9/10

Rotten tomatoes: 87%

Liked by: 80 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Victor invitations bother once he revives his dead pet dog Sparky once it's hit by an automotive. Now, Sparky seems like a monster and terrifies Victor's neighbors.

54. Missing Link

Release Year: 2019

IMDb: 6.7/10

Rotten tomatoes: 88%

Liked by: 64 percent people

Production Studio: Annapurna Pictures

Mr. Link hires Sir Lionel Frost, a number one investigator of myths and monsters, in a trial to jaunt America's geographic region and realize his missing relatives.

55. Bolt

Release Year: 2008

IMDb: 6.8/10

Rotten tomatoes: 89%

Liked by: 85 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

An animation journey moving-picture show concerning the canine star of a fictional Sci-Fi action show that believes his powers are real and embarks on a cross-country trek to avoid wasting his co-star from a threat.

56. Your name

Release Year: 2016

IMDb: 8.4/10

Rotten tomatoes: 98%

Liked by: 96 percent people

Production Studio: CoMix Wave Films

Two teenagers share a profound wizard affiliation upon discovering they're swapping bodies. Things manage to become even a lot of difficulties once the boy and lady arrange to meet face to face.

57. Soul

Release Year: 2020

IMDb: 8.0/10

Rotten tomatoes: 95%

Liked by: 90 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

A musician, stuck in a very mediocre job, finally gets his huge break. However, once a wrong step takes him to the nice Before, he tries to assist the associate baby soul to come to reality.

58. Luca

Release Year: 2021

IMDb: 7.4/10

Rotten tomatoes: 91%

Liked by: 82 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Set in a very lovely sea-coast city in the Italian geographical region, the first associate mate feature may be a coming-of-age story regarding one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer full of gelato, food, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures together with his new succor. However, all the fun is vulnerable to a deep control secret: he's an ocean monster from another world slightly below the water's surface.

59. Encanto

Release Year: 2021

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten tomatoes: 75%

Liked by: 84 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

The Madrigals square measure an unprecedented family World Health Organization live hidden within the mountains of South American country in a very charming place referred to as the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed each kid within the family with a singular gift - each kid except Mirabel. However, she presently could also be the Madrigal's last hope once she discovers that the magic close to the Encanto is currently at risk.

60. Turning Red

Release Year: 2022

IMDb: 7.0/10

Rotten tomatoes: 94%

Liked by: 80 percent people

Production Studio: Walt Disney

Mei Lee may be a 13-year-old lady that is torn between being her mother's obedient girl and, therefore, the chaos of her youth. As if that weren't enough, once she gets too excited - she turns into an enormous panda.

61. The Sea Beast

Release Year: 2022

IMDb: 7.1/10

Rotten tomatoes: 94%

Liked by: 92 percent people

Production Studio: Netflix Animations

A fille stows away on the ship of a legendary ocean monster hunter, turning his life the other way up as they venture into unmapped waters.

Fin.

From lovable characters to action-packed comedy productions, animated movies cater to several audiences. And they always have a way of positively overwhelming us with their magical ending (literal and non-literal). Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, Illumination, Warner Bros, Paramount, and other production companies collectively have delivered their promise of bringing us a pocket full of sunshine in their plots, and they promise to continue doing the same even in the future.

In short, there is an animated movie that suits every person despite their age - select one from our list and watch it now!

Which are your all-time favorite animated movies?

Also Read: 12 best Disney movies of all time