Animated TV Series Based on The Minecraft Video Game Currently In Development At Netflix And Mojang Studios

Minecraft animated series will pack the nostalgic punch!

Netflix and Mojang Studios have teamed up to create an animated version of the iconic video game that has existed since 2009. The engaging yet educational game with a Lego-inspired design was a go-to for 90s kids. Now, the idea of an animated series brews excitement!

Minecraft animated series in development

On May 30, in honor of the video game's 15th anniversary, the Minecraft animated TV series was announced. It will have an original story with new characters in Minecraft.

The studio WildBrain, which handled the animation for Netflix’s Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego, will also create the animation for Minecraft. First developed in 2009 by Markus Persson, it has sold more than 300 million copies since.

Later, Jens Bergensten took over the franchise in 2011, when the title was widely available worldwide. With an estimated 140 million monthly active players in 2023, the game can be deemed the best-selling video game in history.

What’s Minecraft all about?

Minecraft can be considered a “sandbox game” that gives players the creative freedom to build cities and interact with other players. Blocks can be used to reshape and create a world that users like. The Netflix series will mark the franchise’s latest move to expand its consumer base, products, and more. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Another franchise endeavor is a feature film based on the video game from Warners and Legendary. The film stars A-listers like Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks, among others, and is projected to debut in April 2025.

Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer wrote the screenplay for the film, which Jared Hess directed. The creative team and storyline of the animated series are still under wraps, and it's unclear whether the film’s creative team will be involved in it.

Advertisement

Although it is one of the latest games to enter the television and film adaptation scene, this has been done with other games before. Minecraft will join the list of prestigious games to live-action adaptations like Fallout and Tomb Raider on Amazon, Halo on Paramount+, The Last of Us on HBO, Resident Evil, and The Witcher on Netflix.