Anita Baker Fans Left Upset As Mother's Day Weekend Concert Gets Canceled Last Minute; Deets Inside

The veteran musician, Anita Baker has cancelled her highly anticipated concert. Owing to the sudden change in plans, the singer is now facing backlash from concertgoers.

By Sakshi Shelke
Published on May 12, 2024  |  04:43 PM IST |  574
Anita Baker (CC: YouTube)
Anita Baker (CC: YouTube)

Anita Baker, 66 is one of the most famous singers of her era. The songstress who started her career in the late 70s blew away the public with her songs including, Sweet Love and Caught Up In The Rupture. 

The eight-time Grammy winner was set to perform during the Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday but her concert was canceled. Read ahead to learn the concertgoers' reactions.

Anita Baker’s concert gets canceled

The 66-year-old singer was set to perform her, An Evening With Anita Baker concert at State Farm Arena concert at 7 p.m. The concert was canceled moments before it was supposed to begin.

An email was sent by the event organizers to the attendees stating, “Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s ‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ event featuring eight-time Grammy Award winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been cancelled.”

As per the organizers of the concert, the cost of the tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

According to The Hindustan Times, the show’s cancellation notice was shared with the fans at 6:54 p.m. while the show was set to start at 7 p.m.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

As per 11Alive, it's not yet clear if the concert will be rescheduled. 

Advertisement

Fans express their disappointment

Many of the hitmaker's fans have expressed their disappointment due to her unexpected cancellation.

Many people have called her unprofessional. A concertgoer expressed her disappointment in a harsh way via video. This video is going viral on X.

An X user responded to the video by writing, “That lady calling Anita Baker “bald headed ass” for canceling her concert is SENDING ME!!"

Another user expressed that her mother’s gifts for the occasion were Anita Baker’s concert tickets. The user revealed that they were made to stand for 30 minutes and when the doors were supposed to open, they just canceled the concert.

Fans are also connecting this recent incident with the Lovers and Days concert, which was also canceled moments before the show was supposed to start.

The social media platforms are in full swing with the reaction of Anita Baker’s concertgoers.

ALSO READ: 'It'll Be No Forever': Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Calls Out Designers Who Refused To Work With Her In Past

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakshi Shelke

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: Hindustan Times, 11alive, X
Advertisement

Latest Articles