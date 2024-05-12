Anita Baker Fans Left Upset As Mother's Day Weekend Concert Gets Canceled Last Minute; Deets Inside

Anita Baker, 66 is one of the most famous singers of her era. The songstress who started her career in the late 70s blew away the public with her songs including, Sweet Love and Caught Up In The Rupture.

The eight-time Grammy winner was set to perform during the Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday but her concert was canceled. Read ahead to learn the concertgoers' reactions.

Anita Baker’s concert gets canceled

The 66-year-old singer was set to perform her, An Evening With Anita Baker concert at State Farm Arena concert at 7 p.m. The concert was canceled moments before it was supposed to begin.

An email was sent by the event organizers to the attendees stating, “Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s ‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ event featuring eight-time Grammy Award winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been cancelled.”

As per the organizers of the concert, the cost of the tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

According to The Hindustan Times, the show's cancellation notice was shared with the fans at 6:54 p.m. while the show was set to start at 7 p.m.

As per 11Alive, it's not yet clear if the concert will be rescheduled.

Fans express their disappointment

Many of the hitmaker's fans have expressed their disappointment due to her unexpected cancellation.

Many people have called her unprofessional. A concertgoer expressed her disappointment in a harsh way via video. This video is going viral on X.

Anita Baker canceled her concert (again) and the aunties are HEATED 😭 pic.twitter.com/LJJcEEHDFM — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 12, 2024

An X user responded to the video by writing, “That lady calling Anita Baker “bald headed ass” for canceling her concert is SENDING ME!!"

Another user expressed that her mother’s gifts for the occasion were Anita Baker’s concert tickets. The user revealed that they were made to stand for 30 minutes and when the doors were supposed to open, they just canceled the concert.

Soooo Mom’s Mother’s Day Present was tickets to the Anita Baker concert tonight, and after making us stand there for over 30 minutes after doors were supposed to open they just CANCELLED the concert outright. 😑😑😑😑



I feel bad for the arena staff tho bc people are NOT happy. — ↠ ceej ↞ 🤘🏼 (@stars_gal) May 11, 2024

Fans are also connecting this recent incident with the Lovers and Days concert, which was also canceled moments before the show was supposed to start.

Funny how the Lovers and Friends concert in Las Vegas was canceled last Saturday about 15 minutes before it started, and now the Anita Baker concert tonight in Atlanta was canceled, 15 minutes before it started. Makes you say: pic.twitter.com/m4Oty90waR — LJ808 (@LJL808) May 11, 2024

The social media platforms are in full swing with the reaction of Anita Baker’s concertgoers.

