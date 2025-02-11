Anitta Details Her Life Struggles in Upcoming Netflix Documentary; Claims to ‘Live on a Roller Coaster Without…’

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta is an upcoming Netflix documentary that reveals the challenging side of the Brazilian star’s life. Anitta, while sitting down for a conversation with Deadline, revealed that the filming of the movie stirred up some strong emotions.

Moreover, the singer shared many life moments from the past year that have been included in the upcoming movie.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Anitta shared to be living on a roller coaster without brakes. Explaining the statements further, the artist shared, “It was truly a whirlwind of emotions—not all of them good, just like my real life.”

She further added, “I used to think that the only way to live my dream was by sacrificing my true self, the desires of Larissa. This led me to live on a roller coaster without brakes. Many significant moments from these past years were captured in the film.”

The movie details the relationship between Anitta, the performer, and Larissa de Macedo Machado, who is the Brazilian star in real life. In the trailer, as the clip opens, a voiceover says, “Anitta is the superhero—Larissa is the human being.”

Meanwhile, further adding about the movie, Anitta revealed to the news outlet, “The film clearly highlights the duality between Larissa and Anitta.” She continued, “They are distinct personalities—one is my true self, and the other is a persona I created to overcome fears and traumas and fight for what I wanted.”

The musician went on to state that through her journey that is shown in the film, she has learned that everything comes at a price. Furthermore, the pop star claimed she found maturity and reconnected with herself amidst the process.

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta will be available to stream on Netflix starting on March 6.