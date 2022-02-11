Anna Delvey slams Inventing Anna; Julia Garner responds 'I never made the show' for her

Netflix original upcoming mini-series Inventing Anna has been under some hot water with Anna Delvey, the German expat on which the story is based. In a recent chat with ET, the Emmy Award winner Julia Garner who portrays the character of Delvey responded to her comments on the series. Inventing Anna is the story of Anna Delvy who conned New York elites by pretending to be an heiress.

Although Delvey sold the rights of her story to Netflix and was involved in the making process of the series as she met with Garner even while she was still in prison, in a recent essay for Insider, via ET, Delvey expressed her feelings about the series. She revealed, "it doesn't look like [I’ll] be watching Inventing Anna anytime soon." She continued, "Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me," Delvy is serving in ICE custody after she violated the clauses of her visa.

Delvey also wrote, "I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would've moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end."

Meanwhile, Garner responded to her essay and said, "Here’s the thing, I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn’t want to watch the show. That’s her choice and that’s totally fine. She doesn’t have to watch the show." The Ozark actress went on to add, "I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she’s going to watch it. If she did watch it, great. If not, that’s fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do."

