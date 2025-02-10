Anna Delvey Struts the New York Fashion Week Runway With Unusual Accessory Amid House Arrest; SEE Here

Anna Delvey made a fashion statement by sporting her ankle monitor on the runway! On February 9, she was captured strutting down the New York Fashion Week runway in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) as she opened the Elena Velez show.

Delvey was seen wearing the brand’s brown leather pencil skirt dress with ruffled shoulder detailing, completing her look with a stylish updo and nude pumps. However, it was her ankle monitor that caught people’s attention.

In 2019, the convicted con artist was found guilty of 12 charges, including attempted first-degree grand larceny. She posed as a wealthy heiress to scam several socialites and was sentenced to 12 years in state prison. She was also fined a whopping $24,000 and ordered to pay approximately $199,000 in restitution.

In October 2022, she was granted release from an ICE facility, as reported by Bloomberg. According to the Daily Mail, Delvey was ordered to remain under house arrest in the East Village in New York City as of February 2024.

Since she was approved to be part of Dancing With the Stars Season 33, she was given an ankle monitor to enable authorities to keep track of her whereabouts. Delvey has since turned this legal obligation into her signature style.

She was eliminated from the dance reality show in September 2024 and went on to make several runway appearances during NYC Fashion Week while sporting the unusual accessory. Speaking to People magazine at the time, Delvey revealed that designers tried to “make the ankle bracelet the centerpiece” of every outfit she wore.

Delvey, who became widely known in pop culture following the release of Netflix’s true-crime miniseries Inventing Anna, told the outlet that she has been trying to switch to a “less” noticeable ankle monitor.

She also called out the media’s choice of words, such as "flaunting" or "sporting," when referring to the accessory, emphasizing that it is merely an obligation. “I’m not holding onto it by any means. I can’t help it,” she said.