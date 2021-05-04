Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's split came as a shock to her friends because of THIS reason

Anna Faris opened up about her marriage issues with Chris Pratt in the latest episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

Anna Faris recently opened up about her marriage with Chris Pratt on the new episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified where she was in conversation with The OC alum Rachel Bilson. During her interaction with Bilson, Anna revealed what her takeaway from the split has been and also spoke about the way her friends reacted when Chris and her announced divorce after being married for 8 years.

Talking about not being open about her marriage issues with Chris to even those in her close circle, Faris said, "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles." The actress also stated that not having a close group of girlfriends "stunted" her in a lot of ways.

The Mom actress spoke about taking lessons from her relationships and said, "For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have. In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision", via Just Jared.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt still remain friends after their split in 2017. The duo is known to be excellent co-parents to their son Jack. Pratt is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger and shares daughter Lyla with her. Anna is currently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

ALSO READ: Katherine Schwarzenegger can't stop blushing as she cuddles up with husband Chris Pratt in her weekend post

Share your comment ×