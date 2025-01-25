Anna Faris and Rick Edwards Roped in to Host the Pilot For NBC’s Love Takes a Village; Details Inside

Anna Faris and Rick Edwards have been roped in to host NBC’s newest dating show, Love Takes a Village. The show will be set on the unique concept of blind dates among the live audience and will be hailed by Lighthearted Entertainment production studios.

In the reality show, a pair of singles will be paired up for a date. Though the contestants are aware of being on the screens, they would not know that live viewers will be keeping an eye on them secretly. At the end of the date, the couple will get to know if they earned a second date, plus who is watching them from across the glass.

The first episode of the show will be filmed in the U.K. next week. Meanwhile, Lighthearted Entertainment has previously produced the Peacock series Eat Slay Love, as well as Queens Court.

Edwards had hosted The Courtship for the network; hence, having the experience, the actor could perfectly fit in the role alongside the actress. Apart from hosting reality shows, Edwards is well known for The House Bunny, 22 Jump Street, and The Dictator.

Since stepping into the Hollywood industry, the actor has gone to achieve success with every project. Some of the notable titles include Toy Story 5 and Housebroken.

He also hosted a quiz competition for the BBC from 2017 until the end of 2021.

As for Faris, the actress will return to the screens amidst her residential property burning down in the Los Angeles wildfires. The Scary Movie alum’s ex-husband and actor, Chris Pratt, shared an update on the film star’s house, which turned into ashes as the flames engulfed the areas of Malibu and South California.

The release date for Love Takes a Village will be shared by the makers soon.

