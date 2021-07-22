Anna Faris CONFIRMS she's married; Reveals she secretly tied the knot with Michael Barrett on her podcast

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett are officially married. It was confirmed by the actress on Wednesday's episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast that she and Barrett, 51, eloped in Washington State. Faris sweetly referred to Barrett as her "husband" when she spoke about how they had eloped during her podcast. Confirming her marriage, Faris said, "I'm looking around.. my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped."

She further referred to their secret wedding as "It was awesome, yeah, it was great." Adding further about where they tied the knot, the Mom actress said, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great." Faris and Barrett began dating in 2017 after working on Overboard for which he was the cinematographer.

Faris' relationship with Michael was confirmed a month after her split from husband Chris Pratt after 8 years of marriage with whom she also shares a son, Jack. The actress was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

In an interview with People in May, Anna had spoken about her relationship with Michael and stated that one of the reasons that they got along well was because they are both "introverts." She also mentioned, "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

Faris had been engaged to Barrett since 2019. Their engagement was confirmed by Anna's Mom co-star Allison Janney, who told US magazine that Faris had "been engaged for a long time."

