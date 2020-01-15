Anna Faris got engaged to Michael Barrett long back reveals her 'Mom' co star Allison Janney

Allison Janney has confirmed that her co-star Anna Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett. Here’s what she said.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Allison Janney has confirmed that her Mom co-star Anna Faris is engaged! The 43-year old Hollywood star has been engaged to American cinematographer Michael Barrett for a long time, according to Janney, who plays Faris’ mother in the uber-popular comedy series. The actress told Us Magazine, during the recent premiere of Troop Zero in Los Angeles, that she celebrated the good news with the couple a long time ago and had been keeping it a secret ever since.

The actress stated that she wasn’t aware of Faris’ engagement with the 49-year-old until she spotted the ring on her finger one day. The sparked engagement rumours in November last year when TMZ published photos of the actress sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand. Shortly before the photos went viral, various news outlets reported that Faris will star as twin sisters in Summer Madness, a film she is co-producing with her fiancé Barrett. However, the two never reacted to the speculations publically.

Faris and Barrett started dating in 207 after working together on the film Overboard. They were spotted together in September that year and started seeing each other more frequently. Earlier this year, during an interview, the actress opened about her views on marriage after splitting with ex-husband Chris Pratt. The actress stated that even though her relationship with the Guardians Of The Galaxy star did not work out, she still believes in monogamy and commitment. Pratt and Faris were married for about eight years before calling it quits in November 2018. They also share a 7-year-old son Jack. Before Pratt, the actress was married to actor Ben Indra for four years.

Read More