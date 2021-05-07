Anna Faris opens up about her son’s premature birth; Recalls first years being filled with doctor visits

Anna Faris recently opened up about her son’s premature birth, scroll down to see what the actress said.

Mom actress Anna Faris recently opened up about the premature birth of her son Jack. During an appearance at the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth via People magazine, the Overboard actress detailed “I was 35—a geriatric pregnancy, as my OB-GYN delicately put it—and I had been having what I thought was a pretty amazing pregnancy,” Anna said. “So when I woke up in the middle of the night in a small puddle of fluid, I truly didn’t have any idea what to do.”

For the unversed, Anna welcomed her son Jack in August 2012 with her then-husband Chris Pratt, seven weeks before her due date. The actress described being able to “hold him very briefly” prior to him spending a month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “The day came when I got to take Jack home, and the first years were filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, a lot of laughter—because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined,” she said.

Anna revealed that she often wondered if she was responsible for her water breaking early. “Why did my water break? So, of course, I tried to look for answers,” Anna recalled. “I asked my doctor if my dream could have caused my water to break because I remember having a pleasant sensation right before I woke up. She laughed and said no. I asked her if the baby’s nails could have torn the sack, I asked her if my sack was lacking something, if I ran too much, if I ran too little. I did gain 60 pounds—I was up to 160, and my doctor suggested at one point that I ease up on maple bars.”

“I couldn’t stop searching,” she continued. “I was asking her if the ‘geriatric’ thing had something to do with it, if the cold cuts that I ate… I couldn’t turn off. I couldn’t turn off my own hamster wheel in searching for answers. And the truth is, in many of these cases, we have no idea why this happens. And after Jack was born, my dad joined the board of GAPPS, and a few years later I did as well. So, GAPPS’ No. 1 goal is prevention. And in order to prevent premature births, we need answers.”

