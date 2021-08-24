Anna Faris REVEALS she eloped with Michael Barrett due to THIS reason; Find out

Anna Faris is sharing more details about her marriage! According to Page Six, the 44-year-old “House Bunny” actress was seen at LAX airport over the weekend, telling paparazzi that she and Barrett, 51, married in a private courtroom ceremony on their own because “with a little bit of age, you don't need the whole thing.” The newlyweds looked to be in love as they held hands and walked up the airport escalator together.

Faris and Barrett were spotted dressed casually in trousers and T-shirts. They also wore face masks in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The actress from "Just Friends" complemented her low-key appearance with a beautiful yellow diamond ring. Barrett wore his black wedding ring as well. Interestingly, when asked if anyone else attended the wedding, Faris added, "It was just us." As per Page Six, during a July episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the actress disclosed that she and Barrett had eloped in Washington state. While Faris did not provide much information about the wedding at the time, she did say, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."

However, the “Scary Movie” star has been married twice before. Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and she was married to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. She and the latter have an 8-year-old son, Jack.

Meanwhile, she met Barrett in 2017 while working on her film Overboard. The two were first seen together in September of that year, just a month after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their divorce after eight years of marriage.

