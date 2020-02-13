Anna Faris REVEALS she wants to officiate her own wedding ceremony; Says ‘I need a lot of attention’

Anna Faris recently admitted that she is engaged to Michael Barrett and revealed that she wants to officiate her own wedding. Read below.

During her recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Anna Faris finally announced that she is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett and will soon get married. In January, Anna’s Mom co-star Michael Barrett revealed, that the two have been engaged for a while now but other than that, the couple never publically commented on their relationship status. But during her interview Corden, the 43-year-old actor admitted that she is engaged and also revealed that she wants to officiate her own nuptials.

She said she is on a hunt for a wedding officiant and even asked Corden if is up for the job. She said she wants her marriage to be officiated by a person who has a sense of humour, could bring heartfelt sentiment to the ceremony and does not speak too much about themselves. As she was pointed out at the qualities she needs in an officiant, the actress realised that she would be perfect for the job and stated that she wants to officiate her own wedding.

Anna and Michael sparked engagement rumours in November last year when TMZ published photos of the actress sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand. Shortly before the photos went viral, various news outlets reported that Faris will star as twin sisters in Summer Madness, a film she is co-producing with her fiancé Barrett. However, the two never reacted to the speculations publically.

Faris and Barrett started dating in 207 after working together on the film Overboard. They were spotted together in September that year and started seeing each other more frequently. Earlier this year, during an interview, the actress opened about her views on marriage after splitting with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

