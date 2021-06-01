  1. Home
Anna Faris reveals she would give THIS marriage advice to her and Chris Pratt's son Jack

Anna Faris opened up about her learnings from marriages with Ben Indra and Chris Pratt in her podcast's new episode.
Anna Faris shares a marriage advise she would give her and Chris Pratt's son Anna Faris talks what advice she would give her son Jack on marriage
Anna Faris is often seen discussing her relationship and marriages on her podcast, Unqualified. The actress also hosts several major personalities on her podcast and recently spoke to author Glennon Doyle about her experience with a divorce after previously being married to Chris Pratt and Ben Indra. Faris particularly discussed what she learned from both her divorces. She also opened up about the kind of support she received from those around her during her tough time. 

Faris was married to actor Ben Indra in 2004 when she was 27 but the duo eventually split in 2008. Following her divorce from Indra, Anna tied the knot with Chris Pratt in 2009 and later separated from the actor in 2017. Faris shares her son Jack with Chris. 

Drawing on her own experience with marriages, Faris even went on to reveal the advice she would give her son Jack when it comes to marriage. Talking about the same, she said, "I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense. But if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s", via E!

It seems Faris' podcast guest Glennon Doyle too agreed with her marriage advice as she quipped in response saying, "It should be illegal."

The Mom actress also revealed what she learned from her divorces and stated that it left her "surprised." In the previous episode of the podcast, Faris had mentioned how "competitiveness and comparison" were a problem in both her marriages and believes that she has grown above those things.

ALSO READ: Anna Faris opens up about her son’s premature birth; Recalls first years being filled with doctor visits

