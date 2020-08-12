Anna Faris sends ex husband Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger a gift after they welcomed a baby girl

Anna Faris reportedly congratulated her ex-husband Chris Pratt after the Guardians of the Galaxy star welcomed a baby girl with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt welcomed a baby girl with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple, who tied the knot last year, announced the arrival of their little angel this week on their respective Instagram accounts. Sharing the first glimpses of their munchkin, Chris and Katherine revealed they have named their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. The newly-turned parents were showered with love and wishes from their family and friends. Several Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame stars were among the list of well-wishers.

E! News has now revealed that Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris too congratulated the couple. The former spouses have maintained an amicable relationship despite their split. The former couple shares a son, Jack, together. Following the arrival of the baby, sources told the international outlet that the actress reached out to Chris and Katherine to congratulate the duo. The insider also said that Anna sent a gift to the couple.

"Anna congratulated them and sent a gift. They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive," the grapevine informed the international publication. It is also reported that Chris and Katherine, along with baby Lyla, are adjusting at home and have all the support they need. A second source informed the portal that Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine's mother Maria Shriver, and other family members "were waiting at home the moment she got there to meet the baby." The insider said, "Katherine and Chris are over the moon and adjusting well. Katherine is such a natural mom and Chris is a very hands on dad. They couldn't be happier."

