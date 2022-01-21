Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader reportedly secretly dating for over a year; Duo 'keep each other laughing'

According to reports as per PEOPLE, Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been dating for more than a year. "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," says the source. "They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."

"They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," adds the source as per PEOPLE. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy." However, Hader, 43, and the Oscar-nominated Pitch Perfect actress, 36, costarred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas film Noelle. Hader and former girlfriend Rachel Bilson amicably split up six months after making their romance public at the Golden Globes, according to PEOPLE in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Bilson and Hader co-starred in the romantic comedy The To Do List in 2013. From 2006 through 2018, Maggie Carey, the film's director, was married to Hader. Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12, are their three kids. Anna, on the other hand, has mostly kept her personal life out of the public. She dated Edgar Wright, an English director, from 2009 until 2013.

In February 2014, the Twilight actress started dating cinematographer Ben Richardson, however the relationship did not continue. Interestingly, Anna previously revealed about her dating history when promoting her HBO Max series Love Life, despite keeping her prior romances private. During a 2020 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Anna said she's "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."

