Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader reportedly 'in love' and 'in no rush to get engaged'; Source REVEALS

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader's romance is reportedly blossoming. According to a recent insider report by ET, the couple has been going strong. Following their relationship rumours which started making rounds in January this year, the couple has been extremely private and have entirely kept their romance away from camera lenses even though reports about their relationship slip through once in a while.

The source revealed in a chat with the outlet that the pair has been dating for a while and they like each other a lot. The source then declared that the pair was indeed in love and added that the two were very happy in their relationship as they try to focus on enjoying their time together. They continued to spill the beans and disclosed that Anna and Bill were very fulfilled and happy in their relationship and were not in any hurry to tie the knot as of yet as they are content with how things are at the moment.

For the unversed, the pair starred opposite each other in the Disney Plus Christmas movie Noella back in 2019 though it is still not known when the two officially hit it off as Hader was last linked with The Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson in 2020 then the duo called it quits in July following their red carpet debut six months prior at the Golden Globes 2020.

Meanwhile, Hader also has three daughters with his ex-wife Maggie Carey. The two ended their marriage in 2017. Kendrick, on the other side of the table, was reportedly in a long-term relationship since February 2014 with British cinematographer Ben Richardson. The ex-pair has been very private with their relationship and their subsequent split but it is estimated that they ended things in 2019 which was when the couple was last snapped together.

