Anna Kendrick had a MISERABLE time filming Twilight & it wasn't due to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Anna Kendrick played Jessica in Twilight.

It has been over a decade since Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's Twilight released. While the movie became a rage, Anna Kendrick did not have the best of time. The actress is opening up about her experience of working on the first Twilight movie. For those who might have forgotten, the Pitch Perfect star played Jessica in the series. Years after the franchise ended, Anna recalling filming for the first flick and said it was a "miserable" experience due to the filming conditions.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Anna remembered the experience as "being so cold and miserable". She also joked about wanting to "murder everyone" because of the whole experience. The Twilight team was filming in Portland, Oregon. "I just remember my converse being completely soaked through, and feeling like you know this is a really good group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone," she laughed, explaining her experience.

But the experience brought the cast closer. "Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it like you go through some trauma event like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life," she added.

Anna also shared her thoughts on the graduation speech Jessica delivered in the third Twilight movie, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), and credited Kristen for helping her with the performance. "I swear to God the thing that is happening is that you’re looking at Kristen Stewart's reaction to that speech and that’s what is moving you. People are like, 'That speech is so amazing,' and I’m like, 'No, that’s her, she’s great,'" the actress said.

