Anna Kendrick Shares How Brittany Snow's 'Pep Talk' Boosted Her Confidence To Direct Woman Of The Hour: 'I Think I Was Expecting...'

Anna Kendrick recently shared how her Pitch Perfect film co-star Brittany Snow's advice helped her direct her first movie, Woman of the Hour. Kendrick revealed that she initially felt nervous about making her directorial debut, admitting she was surprised by how a conversation with her friend Snow motivated her. She noted that this encouragement was what she needed to boost her confidence to start with the project. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Anna Kendrick discussed her directorial debut film, Woman of the Hour, in which she also plays the character of Cheryl Bradshaw.

According to the official logline, the film is about the story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer during a years-long murder spree. Their lives intersect when they get cast together on an episode of The Dating Game.

Kendrick told the publication how she had a conversation with her Pitch Perfect co-star before she took the job of directing the project, saying, "I spoke to Brittany Snow on the phone."

The actress added, "She, in a very role-reversal way of our relationship, gave me the most casual pep talk, which was literally in a very flat voice: ‘You’ll get on set, and you’ll know what to do."

Kendrick mentioned that she was expecting a more elaborate pep talk, but Snow "cut to the chase," which made her realize she needed to trust herself and figure things out.

The Noelle actress was attached to star and produce this movie for two years, as she told the outlet that it was taking too long and the pieces weren’t coming together, but suddenly, the team received a start date but had no director.

She added, "I just found myself having this absolutely terrifying thought—it was physically bubbling up, and I kept trying to shove it back down — which was like, 'Well, what if I pitched myself to direct the movie?"

Kendrick mentioned that she got so excited about the idea of taking a script she loved so much and shaping it in her way, saying that she decided to put together a rather "very haphazard" pitch, which ultimately helped her land the job of directing the film.

The actress said, "And then suddenly, I was interviewing casting directors and production designers and feeling as terrified as I've ever been about, frankly, anything."

Meanwhile, Anna Kendrick's Woman of the Hour will be available to stream on Netflix on October 18, 2024.