Anna Kournikova shares an adorable video of her 2 year old twins with Enrique Iglesias; Watch Video

Wishing her fans on new year, Anna Kournikova recently shared a rare video of her 2-year-old twins with Enrique Iglesias. Read on to know more.

Celebrating the new decade, Anna Kournikova, who is usually very private about her family, especially her kids, posted an adorable video of her 2-year-old twins running into the New Year. She and husband Enrique Iglesias welcomed the two munchkins back in December 2017. “Happynewyear,” the 38-year-old tennis player captioned her post both in English and Russian, her native language. The video featured the twins running in a grassy field as they chased after the camera, with Enrique’s 2012 hit "Finally Found You" playing in the background.

Ever since they welcomed the twins into the world, the two have kept their kids away from the spotlight and have treated their fans with only a few glimpses of their private world. In October, the 44-year-old singer shared a video of the brother and sister taking turns poking their dad’s bare torso. The heart-warming clip featured the kids bursting into giggles every time their father jokingly squirmed around. Later the same month, the Hero crooner posted a picture featuring him, Nicholas and Lucy walking hand-in-hand.

In September, Enrique shared a video of his daughter getting her groove on to The Wheels on the Bus as her dad boogied alongside her and her mother singing the song in the background. The couple first met in 2001 on sets of his music video Escape, in which Kournikova played Enrique's love interest. At the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, the couple made their red carpet debut. In 2007, Iglesias told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that the two love birds had secretly married.

