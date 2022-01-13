Anna Marie Tendler admits being ‘totally shocked’ on seeing John Mulaney move on with Olivia Munn

Anna Marie Tendler is looking back on a terrible year that included the breakdown of her marriage to John Mulaney, who now has a kid with girlfriend Olivia Munn. After seven years of marriage, the Saturday Night Live cast member split from Anna in May 2021 and filed for divorce in July.

It comes after he finished a 60-day drug treatment programme in February 2020. John, 39, announced in September 2021 that he was now in a relationship with actress Olivia, 41, whom he originally met in 2013. On November 24, the young couple had their first child together, son Malcolm Hiệp. Anna, 36, has spoken up about the painful end of her marriage in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the magazine, as per Daily Mail, "Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go…Had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.’

However, the artist is currently residing in the rural Connecticut home she acquired with John in June 2020. She said of the isolated property: "I do miss my friends, and I am aware that I’m maybe a little too young to be living in the middle of the woods by myself. [But] I was able to create the space that, even as a child, I always wanted to live in." Anna still has a painting that a fan of John's created for him and gave to the comic at a concert that she adores. When asked if John would like the present returned, she said, 'I don't think so.'

Meanwhile, John made Olivia's pregnancy public on Late Night With Seth Meyers, whose host had been a part of his intervention last year. He praised Olivia for 'dealing with' his newly sober self, saying, "She's kind of held my hand through that hell, and we're expecting a kid together." During the interview, he disclosed that he met Olivia for the first time during Seth's wedding on Martha's Vineyard in 2013.

