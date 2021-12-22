Anna Marie Tendler seemingly shades ex John Mulaney days after latter welcomes baby with Olivia Munn

Following the announcement that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had welcomed their first child, the comedian's ex Anna Marie Tendler appeared to throw some shade his way. Tendler, 36, captioned a photo of herself sitting in front of a mirror in a long, colourful gown, "Norman F****g Rockwell," on Instagram.

As per Page Six, her caption could be a reference to Lana Del Rey's sixth studio album, which features the lyrics, "God damn, man child. You f–ked me so good that I almost thought I loved you.” Tendler's cryptic post was the second time she has taken to social media since Mulaney and his girlfriend Munn, secretly welcomed a baby boy last month. Meanwhile, her fans expressed their love for her in the comments section. “It’s just what they do sis,” one fan commented on the pic.

“Another piece to analyze every pixel of,” a second person wrote. Meanwhile, in 2014, Tendler married Mulaney in New York. In May, the Saturday Night Live star announced their breakup, and has since moved on with Munn. In a September appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Mulaney confirmed the actress' pregnancy. Interestingly, when news of Mulaney's separation from Tendler broke around the same time he was linked to Munn, the timeline of their relationship was called into question.

Meanwhile, Munn stayed out of the spotlight for the majority of her pregnancy, though she did open up about becoming a mother in November, saying, “I feel good. l feel scared. I feel nervous, and I’m excited. I feel every day the feelings are just rotating through.”

